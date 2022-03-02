AI-powered insights uncover that two-thirds of employees' values are now misaligned with their company's values. Here is how companies can close this values gap to attract and retain talent.

Consciously Unbiased and Untapped AI Release New Playbook That Reveals How Employees' Values Have Changed Faster Than Companies' Values AI-powered insights uncover that two-thirds of employees' values are now misaligned with their company's values. Here is how companies can close this values gap to attract and retain talent.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consciously Unbiased, an organization advancing belonging in the workplace, partnered with Untapped AI, an AI platform managing sustainable individual and organizational change, to release a new playbook uncovering unique insights into the American workers' experience during the ongoing pandemic. The playbook, "Reversing The Great Resignation: Shifting Employee Values & How Leaders Can Close The Gap" is available to download here .

Insights from Untapped AI's platform found that two-thirds of employees' values are now misaligned with their company's values. The result has been that workers' values have changed more quickly than the values of the companies they work for. This playbook gives companies the strategies to address increasing resignation rates by bridging the gap between what employees want and what companies think their employees want.

"Ultimately, people are companies' biggest competitive advantage," says Ashish Kaushal, founder of Consciously Unbiased. "Based on the unique data uncovered by UntappedAI in the playbook, we've created a roadmap for how companies can truly listen to their workers and transform workplace culture to better match American workers' values today."

According to Untapped AI, the pandemic has sparked a shift in what employees' value most. For example, there has been a 32% increase in employees wanting more autonomy as compared to before the pandemic, a 57% increase on the importance of flexibility, a 35% increase in levels of employee resilience, and a 38% increase in employee-led activism. Moreover, Gen Z is twice as likely to be involved in employee activism then other employees, such as speaking up, demanding better conditions, and holding companies accountable for ethical behavior. Overall, 55% of American workers are more likely to quit if they don't get the conditions they're seeking—such as flexibility, autonomy, better pay, etc.

"This is a 'mind the gap' moment. The misalignment between individual and organizational values has never been so great," says Kendal Parmar, CEO of Untapped AI. "This playbook is crucial to help to realign these values and prevent the exodus of great talent."

The playbook breaks down how companies can adapt workplace culture with real-world strategies to better align with employee values. It offers action steps to prioritize emotional intelligence across leadership teams and policy decisions, truly listen to their employees' workplace experiences, embrace and define flexibility, transform the way productivity is measured, build a feedback culture, recognize your employees right now, leverage the resiliency of your workforce, support employee activism, and infuse your company mission with purpose.

Consciously Unbiased offers Microprogressions™, or small action steps that help build inclusion and lead to a big impact over time. "The ripple becomes a tidal wave if you have everyone making small steps together that can help shift real culture change," says Caron Evans, Director of Research & Insights at UntappedAI. "Rising employee activism, such as joining a union or refusing to tolerate inequities, means companies must be responsive if they want to keep their people. Right now is a moment in time where small acts can become really powerful."

Tune in to the Consciously Unbiased LinkedIn Live segment with Ashish Kaushal, the founder of Consciously Unbiased, and Kendal Parmar, CEO of Untapped AI, as they talk about the findings in the playbook on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 12pm ET. For an alert when the session is live, follow Consciously Unbiased on LinkedIn .

About Consciously Unbiased

Consciously Unbiased is a minority-owned and majority-women-owned organization advancing belonging in the workplace. It brings immersive experiences and training programs to organizations that connect employees' hearts and minds to spark real change. The company also taps into the power of storytelling with subscription content that challenges employees to work on one or more Microprogressions™ per month until it becomes a habit; enhancing teams' commitment to building diversity, inclusion, and belonging. It also donates any profits generated from Consciously Unbiased merchandise sales and corporate sponsorships to various charities that support, educate and promote diversity and antiracism in the workforce. Learn more at https://consciouslyunbiased.com/.

About Untapped AI

Untapped AI is an enterprise platform accelerating acts of change in global organizations. Their clients include Disney, JPMorgan Chase, and Accenture. Untapped AI enables employees to increase their capacity to manage and build resilience in order to thrive in the ongoing, inevitable changes happening continuously at work. Leveraging the best of a human (EQ) and the best of AI, they deliver the 'hard, messy' part of change. Their unique human/AI programs help CEOs navigate change with bottom-up, grassroots data analytics. Their programs achieve increased employee engagement: employees are five times more likely to stay and twice as likely to get promoted. Learn more at https://www.untapped.ai/ .

