Coldwell Banker Celebrates Tim Allen as the No. 1 Agent in the Nation

CARMEL, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is pleased to announce that Tim Allen, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist, has been ranked as its 2021 No. 1 top-performing agent nationally, out of more than 100,000 Coldwell Banker® sales professionals; No. 1 within Coldwell Banker Realty, out of approximately 52,000 sales professionals; and achieved the designation Society of Excellence, which is reserved for only the top 1 percent of Coldwell Banker agents in the nation. The designations are based on adjusted gross commission income. Tim Allen achieved a closed sales volume of $465 million in closed residential real estate sales volume for 2021*.

Some of Allen's notable sales in 2021 included Pescadero Point in Pebble Beach for $28 million, "Santa's Pebble Beach Vacation Home" for $16 million, the Talbott Estate in Carmel Valley for $9 million and the Cope House overlooking San Francisco.

Allen's business operations offer a full-service approach, offering expertise in residential real estate, a luxury rental portfolio, commercial real estate sales and land development. He has been a top real estate professional in the Monterey Peninsula for 38 years. Allen provides concierge support for every client, including staff dedicated to providing transaction and closing support, staging and an elevated marketing approach. Additionally, he creates curated and professionally produced videos to showcase exceptional listings. Some of the videos created in 2021 included, a world-renowned ballerina dancing through a modern San Francisco home and a dreamy view at Bixby Creek View.

Allen was born and raised on the Monterey Peninsula and has an extensive knowledge of the region. He attended local schools such as Stevenson High School, raised his three children in the area and owns homes throughout the Peninsula. Beyond his love for family and real estate, his other passion is the game of lacrosse. A successful collegiate player himself, he has become an avid supporter of the game. The teamwork, skills and overall discipline required to play at a high level have translated to his professional career.

For more information about buying or selling a home, Allen can be reached by phone at 831.214.1990.

For more information on Tim Allen Properties, please visit www.timallenproperties.com

Quotes:

"We are proud to celebrate the astonishing sales success of Tim. Topping the ranks of the incredible Coldwell Banker network is a testament to his high-level business acumen and dedication to his clients."

- - M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC

"It is my utmost pleasure to congratulate Tim for his impressive 2021 sales milestone. Tim is a highly regarded agent who possesses a strong work ethic and a long-established reputation as the market expert of the Carmel region. He consistently provides stunning marketing strategies, high-caliber services for his clients and superior market expertise."

-- Jennifer Lind, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California

*Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/21–12/31/21.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California is one of the largest residential real estate brokerages in Northern California and serves the markets from Carmel to Tahoe. The company has approximately 56 offices and about 4,000 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalDRE #01908304.

