Coldwell Banker Celebrates The Jills Zeder Group as the No. 1 Top Large Team in the Nation More Than $2 Billion in Sales Secured the Premier Position for the Team

MIAMI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is pleased to announce that The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists, has again been ranked as its 2021 No. 1 top-performing large team nationally, out of more than 100,000 Coldwell Banker® sales professionals; No. 1 within Coldwell Banker Realty, out of approximately 52,000 sales professionals; and No. 1 in Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida, and achieved the designation Society of Excellence, which is reserved for only the top 1 percent of Coldwell Banker agents in the nation. The designations are based on adjusted gross commission income. The Jills Zeder Group achieved a closed sales volume of $2.25 billion* in 2021.

The Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida, are honored as the No. 1 large team nationally for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. (PRNewswire)

This is the third consecutive year that The Jills Zeder Group has earned the No. 1 national top-performing large team spot by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, and Coldwell Banker Realty.

The Jills Zeder Group, a powerhouse team of real estate experts, is comprised of three families: Jill Hertzberg and her children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg, sisters Jill Eber and Felise Eber, and Judy Zeder and her children Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. It is led by Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Judy Zeder; and is affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables. With approximately 150 years of combined experience, The Jills Zeder Group's specialties include luxury real estate, such as high-end estates, condominiums and waterfront property.

Quotes:

"Congratulations to The Jills Zeder Group for earning this extraordinary designation. They serve as role models in the industry. Indeed, they are an inspiration for real estate professionals the world over, demonstrating what is possible when excellence is coupled with aspiration. They embody the very best of Coldwell Banker."

- - M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC

"We are very proud of The Jills Zeder Group for once again being named the No. 1 Coldwell Banker large team nationally. To rise to the top of the iconic Coldwell Banker brand is a remarkable achievement."

-- Duff Rubin, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida

*Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/21–12/31/21.

About The Jills Zeder Group: The Jills Zeder Group, affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, is comprised of three families, all of whom are major players in the luxury residential real estate business. These families include Jill Hertzberg, Jill Eber and Felise Eber; and Hertzberg's children Danny Hertzberg and Hillary Hertzberg; and Judy Zeder and her children, Nathan Zeder and Kara Zeder Rosen. Prior to The Jills Zeder Group's formation in 2019, the families closed a combined total of more than $6 billion in real estate sales, including collaborating on multiple luxury sales in the Coral Gables market. With offices in Miami Beach and Coral Gables, The Jills Zeder Group specializes in high-end, multimillion-dollar luxury properties in South Florida's most elite enclaves, representing celebrities, Fortune 500 executives, and a diverse international clientele. They offer incomparable knowledge and services to luxury real estate clients. For more information and to contact The Jills Zeder Group, visit JillsZeder.com .

About Coldwell Banker Realty: Coldwell Banker Realty in Florida is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 80 offices and over 7,000 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

Media Contact: Leah Wright, Leah.Wright@cbhomeoffice.com or 717.315.5472

