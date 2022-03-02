Capital Clarity Advises F2 Healthcare in its Acquisition by Meduit, Expanding Revenue Cycle Solutions for Medicare Bad Debt

Capital Clarity acted as exclusive financial advisor to F2 Healthcare in its sale to Meduit

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Clarity, a leading technology-focused investment bank, announced that it served as exclusive financial advisor to F2 Healthcare in its acquisition by Meduit Inc., a portfolio company of NexPhase Capital.

Meduit , one of the nation's fastest-growing revenue cycle solutions (RCM) companies, has acquired F2 Healthcare , a tech-enabled Medicare bad debt solutions provider addressing missed reimbursements and regulatory reporting. The acquisition of F2 Healthcare enables Meduit to expand service offerings and deliver a more complete array of RCM tools to hospitals, health systems, and physician groups to ensure their financial health.

"Millions of dollars in missed revenue every year can be returned to healthcare organizations through our technology solutions," said Dave Frank, F2 Healthcare Founder & CEO. "We are optimistic about the future of F2 Healthcare as a part of Meduit and are pleased to have selected Capital Clarity as our exclusive financial advisor in this process."

"We anticipate even greater demand for the leveraging of advanced tools and technologies to support providers' revenue cycle processes," added John Cooper, Managing Partner at Capital Clarity, "F2 Healthcare is a prime example of the application of advanced technology and talent to ensure solid returns for healthcare providers, helping them recover every dollar of missed reimbursement."

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About F2 Healthcare

F2 Healthcare , founded in 2012, F2 Healthcare provides technology-enabled Medicare bad debt solutions that address missed reimbursements and regulatory reporting. Combining regulatory expertise, collaborative customer services and technology-driven analytics, F2 Healthcare serves over 250 hospitals in 25 states.

About Capital Clarity

Capital Clarity , offers a refined approach to investment banking that emphasizes long-term partnership with investors and management teams. Our leadership team has a combined experience of 80 years in financial advisory, mergers & acquisitions, corporate development and private equity. We combine advisory expertise with deep industry knowledge and long-standing buyer and investor relationships to create successful outcomes for our clients. Healthcare IT is among Capital Clarity's areas of focus and expertise.

