Bayou City Hemp Company Named Best Hemp Processor, Extractor, and Manufacturer in 2022 by the Texas Hemp Awards

HOUSTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayou City Hemp Company was named the best Texas-based Hemp Processor, Extractor, and Manufacturer in 2022 by the Texas Hemp Awards. The award recognizes leading companies and visionaries who demonstrate innovation and personal commitment to the hemp industry in the state of Texas.

Bayou City Hemp (PRNewsfoto/Bayou City Hemp Company) (PRNewswire)

After months of voting and evaluation, Bayou City Hemp Company was recognized as the best in its category among eight other Texas-based extraction and processing companies. Awards were given out in twelve additional categories.

Bayou City Hemp Company has quickly distinguished itself from its competitors in the extraction and processing space with its water-soluble program, which utilizes the company's nanoemulsion innovation to make it easier for the body to absorb either CBD or THC in its products to feel the effects faster.

The company offers an extensive line of products that include seltzers, CBD or THC water-soluble additives, and nano-emulsion shots that can be white-labeled. Since Bayou City Hemp began operations in June 2020, the company has collaborated with more than 40 businesses to launch thousands of products with over 100 distinct and customized SKUs. Last year, Bayou City Hemp Company's water soluble program helped 8th Wonder Brewery launch Texas' first CBD and THC seltzers. Bayou City also has its own flagship brands in Mixer Elixir and Third Coast Blends , in which water-soluble products are used or sold in coffee shops, restaurants, beverage-specialty stores, and bars.

"More people are starting to understand the benefits of CBD and THC and how it can improve stress, concentration, sleep and sex; it's also a great alternative for the non-alcoholic community," says Ben Meggs, CEO of Bayou City Hemp Company. "So it's our job to provide the highest quality products for the canna-curious community."

Bayou City Hemp Company operates one of the industry's most elaborate and stringent extraction and processing programs. All biomass (unprocessed hemp) is sent to a third party, DEA-certified lab for testing to determine details such as potency and terpene profile as well as metals and mycotoxins, before it is accepted. Should the hemp meet the company's standards, it is then extracted and processed inside Bayou City Hemp's multi-million dollar, GMP, Kosher, and Organically-certified facility in Houston where it will go through CO2 extraction, distillation for THC products, and chromatography.

"Many hemp companies skip vital steps because of the expensive equipment and technical training required. But this is unacceptable in our industry, and more importantly, not the proper way to ensure you are providing safe to use products for consumers," says Meggs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bayou City Hemp Company