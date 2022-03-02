Arras Park by McStain is Colorado's largest 100% WaterSense certified community

DENVER, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver home builder, McStain, builds its "BeWell House" in three new home collections at Arras Park in Thornton, Colorado. The 292 planned residences are all 100% WaterSense certified, making Arras Park the largest 100% WaterSense certified community in Colorado.

"Over the past few years, we've made tremendous strides to become one of the 'greenest' home builders in Colorado," says Rick Lambert, vice president of operations for McStain. "Developing the state's largest 100% WaterSense certified community shows that we're putting into practice what we set out to do."

The company's latest innovation in home building – BeWell House – recently garnered 100% WaterSense certification for all three of its single-family and townhome collections.

"With water conservation at the top of residents' minds throughout Colorado, we're proud that every BeWell House is not only high-performing, but also highly water-efficient," says Danielle Davis, vice president of sales and marketing for McStain. "And this is just one environmental benefit. Every BeWell House in Arras Park also includes solar with a 20-year prepaid lease."

The average family can waste up to 180 gallons of water per week, which is equivalent to the amount of water needed to wash 300 loads of laundry or more. WaterSense certified and labeled homes require water (and energy) saving faucets, showerheads, toilets, and leak protection.

Outdoor water use can account for as much as 30 to 60 percent of total household use depending on the region. BeWell Houses come equipped with water-saving irrigation components for homeowner landscaping considering the Colorado climate. Plus, community landscaping utilizes environmentally conscious native vegetation and irrigation controllers for more efficient watering.

BeWell Houses' comprehensive suite of certifications includes Indoor AirPLUS, EnergyStar®, WaterSense, and Zero Energy Ready Home and comes with features that save homeowners an average of $2,500 and more per year.

Located less than two miles east of I-25 on 104th Avenue in Thornton, Colo., Arras Park is exclusively developed and built by McStain. Townhomes are available now from the $550,000s with more single-family homes, three model homes, and multiple sales centers available in Spring 2022.

McStain Neighborhoods is a premier, boutique Colorado homebuilder with roots in Boulder County since 1966. As an innovator in new home construction and marketing, McStain is the exclusive builder of BeWell House and one of the first to offer a Build Your Home Online tool. Learn more at www.McStain.com.

