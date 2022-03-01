Valley Republic Bancorp Declares Cash Dividend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Republic Bancorp (OTCQX: VLLX) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a $0.2375 per share cash dividend payable to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2022, payable on March 18, 2022.

Geraud Smith, President & Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to be able to provide our shareholders with a special dividend for the 1st quarter of 2022. While we await final regulatory approval for our merger with TriCo Bancshares, the time has not been wasted as both banking teams continue to collaborate closely on merger related activities to ensure a seamless transition for Valley Republic customers. I remain very excited about the strength of our combined organizations."

Eugene Voiland, Chairman of the Board added, "We are proud that we are able to share our financial success with our shareholders through this special cash dividend payment."

About Valley Republic Bancorp and Valley Republic Bank

Valley Republic Bancorp is a bank holding company formed in 2016. Valley Republic Bank, established in 2009, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Valley Republic Bancorp, headquartered in Bakersfield, California. The Bancorp is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Reserve Bank, and the Bank is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Valley Republic Bank is an insured, state-chartered, non-member bank of the Federal Reserve System. Valley Republic Bank is a full-service, community bank with three full-service banking offices in Bakersfield, one full-service banking office in Delano, and a loan production office in Fresno. Valley Republic Bank emphasizes professional, high quality banking services provided to a wide range of businesses and professionals. The Bank also provides a full complement of banking services that are available to individuals and non-profit organizations.

Company Website: https://www.valleyrepublic.bank/investor-relations

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Valley Republic Bancorp and Valley Republic Bank (together, the "Company") intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully execute its business plans and achieve its objectives; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts its operations; changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the Company's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

