Lokker, a management consultant executive, is the first-ever board director to serve with a known disability. She will oversee one of the largest statewide supplier diversity and certification initiatives, where the Chamber will develop a LGBTQ+ program that includes a unique directory of diverse vendors, and provides exclusive educational resources for corporate partners and Town Hall events for corporate sponsors.

New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce Appoints Stephanie Lokker to its Board of Directors Lokker, a management consultant executive, is the first-ever board director to serve with a known disability. She will oversee one of the largest statewide supplier diversity and certification initiatives, where the Chamber will develop a LGBTQ+ program that includes a unique directory of diverse vendors, and provides exclusive educational resources for corporate partners and Town Hall events for corporate sponsors.

WAYNE, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce (NJPCC) – formerly the NJ LGBT Chamber of Commerce – is pleased to announce the election of Stephanie Lokker, a resident of Passaic Township, to its board of directors.

Stephanie Lokker is the Managing Partner of Lockerbie and Co., a management consulting firm that offers clients transformational advising and solutions. Lockerbie solves clients’ toughest challenges by providing end-to-end services in strategy, consulting, data and operations.www.letsgetstrategic.com (PRNewswire)

"We need to turn New Jersey into an equal playing field for underserved business communities," said Lokker.

Stephanie Lokker is the Managing Partner of Lockerbie & Co. [ www.letsgetstrategic.com ], a strategy and management consulting firm based in Passaic, NJ, composed of former Big Four and Big Three (MBB) advisory leaders who provide transformational advising and solutions inclusive of people, processes, data and technology. Lockerbie currently holds 11 diverse-supplier certifications on both the state and federal level – including LGBTBE certified .

In Lokker's volunteer role as a NJPCC board director, she will oversee the Chamber's statewide initiatives as the VP of Supplier Diversity and Certification. She will build and maintain positive relationships with national certifying bodies and organizations, help local members through the certification process, and work to develop joint educational events/partnership opportunities.

Lokker is currently architecting a series of town halls that will include the Chamber's leadership, local political and community leaders, and corporate Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs) to discuss the current needs of suppliers and how to bring more diversity into their supply chains. She will also oversee the Chamber's educational resources for the diversity program and its statewide outreach implementation.

"By pooling these resources, we are able to develop a stronger relationship between minority business owners and corporations. NJPCC is committed to working with the 28 Fortune 1000 companies in New Jersey to find solutions that will make the supply chain more dependable and resilient – the same attributes of the diverse people who make up the great state of New Jersey," said Stephanie Lokker, Managing Partner of Lockerbie & Co.

In her new role as a NJPCC board director, Lokker will join Augusto Penaranda, the NJPCC Executive Director, in overseeing efforts to get the Chamber's Executive Order signed by Governor Philip Murphy. The EO will elevate LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE) certified businesses to a similar observed minority status that grants equal access to government contracts as Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Women Business Enterprise (WBE), Veteran Owned Business (VOB), Disabled-Veteran Owned Business (DVOB), and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE).

"As an LGBT+ woman, who also understands what it's like to run a business with a disability, we need to turn New Jersey into an equal playing field for underserved business communities by increasing their economic viability, networking abilities, and creating opportunities for all," said Lokker.

Stephanie brings more than 15-years of experience in procurement, change management, organizational behavior, and supplier diversity; she is a former Big Three and Big Four consultant. She opened Lockerbie, in 2019, where she manages a team of consultants who specialize in solving complex business problems from strategy through execution for their Fortune 500 and private equity clients.

"Stephanie brings a new paradigm of understanding for supplier diversity and procurement. She can envision the greater impact of what ESG and DEI can mean for the New Jersey business landscape. We welcome corporate partners who are ready to make positive changes that will benefit the entire community," said Stephen Blazejewski, President of NJPCC.

Lokker is a Butler, NJ native. She earned her Master of Science in Supply Chain Management from Rutgers University in Newark, NJ, and a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from Montclair State University in Montclair, NJ. She is a lean six sigma green belt and champions non-profit causes like Traumatic Brain Injury awareness and breaking the glass ceiling for women in corporate America.

ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY PRIDE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE:

Since 2013, the New Jersey Pride Chamber of Commerce has been the premier LGBTQ+ and allied business organization committed to facilitating successful business collaborations and increasing the economic staying power of its diverse membership. As an inclusive platform for business visionaries, the Chamber is the first stop for LGBTQ+ and allied entrepreneurs seeking to grow and access opportunities. Its primary mission is to promote the economic growth and development of the local community, and help to better serve its members' businesses by providing resources and opportunities for education, networking, and community engagement.

For more information, please visit http://njpridechamber.org or connect with the NJ Pride Chamber of Commerce on Linkedin , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

The NJ Pride Chamber of Commerce is an official affiliate of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce ( NGLCC ). It offers LGBT Business Enterprise (LGBTBE) Certification ® as a benefit of membership with the organization. Certified LGBTBEs are routinely sought after by over 300 NGLCC Corporate Partners who are looking to increase their spend with the LGBTQ+ business community. Certified LGBTBEs are also eligible for scholarship programs, mentorship and leadership training, and other business development tools

MORE ABOUT LOCKERBIE:

Lockerbie is entering its fourth year in business since it opened its doors in 2019, after its Managing Partner left positions at a Big 4 and Big 3 management consultancy firms to better equip organizations to fulfill their missions and advocate for good. Their clients are Fortune 1000 and Private Equity clients. They are headquartered in a Hub-Zone and have eleven federal and state supplier diversity-owned certifications. The firm is owned, operated, and managed by a woman, Stephanie E. Lokker, and a team of former big 3 and 4 consultants on staff.

For more information visit us online: www.letsgetstrategic.com

Press Inquiries: Andrea M. Garcia, COMMS/NATION LLC., 201.430.5082, Andrea@commsnation.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockerbie & Co.