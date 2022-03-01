Great Panther Announces Coricancha Mine Complex Exploration Results

Results from the 2021 drill program extend mineralization and indicate good continuity at high grades, confirming the importance of the recently discovered Escondida vein.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growth-oriented precious metals producer focused on the Americas, reports drill results from the Coricancha Mine Complex ("Coricancha"), located in the central Andes of Peru, approximately 90 kilometres east of Lima. A total of 22 holes were completed over approximately 5,219 metres.

Exploration Highlights:

ES-DDH01-21 with 0.4 m (true width) from 220.7 m at 9.8 g/t Au, 910 g/t Ag, 7.2% Zn, 2.2% Cu & 5.6% Pb.

ES-DDH04-21 with 0.8 m (true width) from 154.8 m at 9.7 g/t Au, 323 g/t Ag, 10% Zn, 1.3% Cu & 3.7% Pb.

ES-DDH09-21 with 0.6 m (true width) from 192.5 m at 4.9g/t Au, 497 g/t Ag, 9.6% Zn, 1.5% Cu & 2.2% Pb.

CON-DDH01-21 with 0.7 m (true width) from 75.4 m at 7.9g/t Au.

CON-DDH01-21 with 0.7 m (true width) from 213.6 m at 8.6g/t Au, 158g/t Ag, 3.1% Zn and 3.6% Pb.

Drilling to date includes four drill holes on the Constancia Vein from Level 3710m, 14 holes on the Escondida vein; 11 from level 3640m and three holes 500m lower down on level 3140m, and four holes on the Wellington vein from level 3690m. This news release presents results of this drilling campaign.

"We are pleased to report that these results confirm the potential for the new Escondida vein and appear to extend the zones of known mineralization at good grades," stated Alan Hair, Chair & Interim CEO of Great Panther. "An advanced-stage development project with extensive infrastructure in place, Coricancha is located in a historic mining district dating back to the 1800s. A full evaluation of these promising drill results will be carried out and incorporated into our mine development plan for Coricancha and will help formulate our strategy for the asset."

Coricancha is a past producing mine with an extensive land package in the prolific Central Polymetallic Belt in Peru. The project is currently in care and maintenance and includes an operational 600 tonne per day mill, an underground mine and supporting infrastructure. The Coricancha deposit contains structurally controlled, sulphide vein systems with elevated values of gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead. The NI 43-101 Resource Update Technical Report on the Coricancha Mine Complex, completed by Golder Associates Inc. in 2017, estimated the following contained resources:

Measured and Indicated Resources of 752,759 tonnes at 5.8 g/t Au, 200 g/t Ag, 2.06% Pb, 3.26 % Zn and 0.53 % Cu.

Inferred Resources are 943,160 tonnes at 5.0 g/t Au, 209 g/t Ag, 1.45% Pb, 3.25 % Zn and 0.64% Cu.

There are over six veins known in the Coricancha deposit with Great Panther's exploration currently focused on three veins. Constancia, which extends over 2,000 metres, has been worked previously between levels 3450 metres above sea level ("masl") and 4100 masl. Wellington, a sub-parallel vein, is located approximately 600 metres to the west. Escondida lies between the two and was accidently discovered by previous owners while drifting to open a drill chamber for Constancia. The Escondida vein has not had significant past exploitation and is unusual in the Coricancha area, in that it is oblique (NNE) to both Wellington and Constancia, lying between the two and interconnecting them.

There is a general zonation from gold, silver and arsenic in the upper parts of the orebody, towards copper and silver in the lower levels. Lead and zinc occur throughout the deposit in varying amounts. This is illustrated by the grades in ES-DD04-21 in the upper zone (level 3640 masl), which is gold and silver rich, with 9.7 g/t Au, 323 g/t Ag, 10% Zn, 1.3% Cu & 3.7% Pb compared to channel samples in development on level 3140 masl, which have grades of 3.9% Cu, 276g/t Ag, 0.64g/t Au, 0.7% Zn and 0.2% Pb.

Table 1: Significant intersections from the 2021 exploration drilling program Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Intercept

(m) Est. True

width (m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Zn

(%) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) CON-DDH01-21 2.66 2.96 0.30 0.13 0.3 1410 3.2 1.2 4.4 CON-DDH01-21 75.40 77.60 2.20 0.94 7.9 13 0.8 0.0 0.4 CON-DDH01-21 213.55 215.09 1.54 0.66 8.6 158 3.1 0.4 3.6 CON-DDH02-21 163.70 164.48 0.78 0.48 7.7 105 2.3 0.1 3.5 CON-DDH04-21 212.43 213.40 0.97 0.46 9.6 28 0.4 0.1 0.5 ES-DDH01-21 220.65 221.49 0.84 0.44 9.9 895 7.1 2.2 5.8 ES-DDH01-21 224.32 225.10 0.78 0.41 2.5 221 4.8 0.4 0.6 ES-DDH01-21 226.30 228.20 1.90 1.00 7.7 44 1.2 0.1 0.2 ES-DDH04-21 154.78 155.85 1.07 0.78 9.7 323 10.0 1.3 3.7 ES-DDH05-21 151.30 152.12 0.82 0.64 4.2 357 11.1 0.7 2.7 ES-DDH07-21 249.50 250.52 1.02 0.56 4.9 330 10.5 1.4 11.0 ES-DDH08-21 226.52 227.27 0.75 0.39 8.9 37 1.1 0.2 0.2 ES-DDH09-21 192.00 193.09 1.09 0.67 5.5 307 3.9 0.8 1.6 ES-DDH09-21 193.54 193.95 0.41 0.25 0.7 373 14.1 1.5 1.9 ES-DDH10-21 158.80 160.00 1.20 0.97 1.5 198 2.1 0.5 1.5 ES-DDH11-21 152.55 152.96 0.41 0.25 5.0 113 3.8 0.3 4.7 ES-DDH11-21 202.90 203.40 0.50 0.31 2.5 515 12.8 3.8 5.7 ES-DDH13-21 246.52 247.22 0.70 0.46 0.2 762 0.8 10.8 1.4 ES-DDH13-21 247.66 248.27 0.61 0.40 3.4 143 0.3 3.6 0.0 ES-DDH14-21 291.72 292.35 0.63 0.33 1.1 95 0.9 0.7 0.1 WE-DDH01-21 235.10 236.36 1.26 0.53 4.1 30 1.8 0.1 1.3 WE-DDH01-21 254.00 254.53 0.53 0.22 0.7 225 3.3 4.7 0.4 WE-DDH01-21 256.50 257.60 1.10 0.46 1.9 167 3.0 1.3 0.2 WE-DDH01-21 257.80 258.00 0.20 0.08 9.6 289 13.0 1.4 0.5 WE-DDH01-21 311.00 311.85 0.85 0.36 6.8 111 6.1 0.4 2.4 WE-DDH02-21 223.27 223.60 0.33 0.20 3.9 371 5.9 0.1 6.4 WE-DDH02-21 224.61 226.30 1.69 1.05 2.0 281 9.3 1.0 1.4

Notes:

Analyses carried out by the certified, ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru . On receipt, following QA/QC approval, the ALS assays are loaded to the resource geochemistry database.

True widths are estimates based on current geologic knowledge but may vary after resource modelling.

Regional Setting

Great Panther is evaluating the structural setting of the Coricancha mineralization. This indicates some key characteristics that, while requiring further investigation, increase the prospectivity of the zone. The characteristics include:

Location within a regional flexure in a north-south terrain bounded by the Huaripampa and Rio Blanco faults.

Presence of northeast-southwest cross-cutting structures.

The large Millotingo dioritic intrusion immediately to the south of the project. Inca Minerals investigated a porphyry target at Chanape on the southern flank of this intrusive body and a number of historical workings occur on its northeastern flank, the principle being the Minera Germania' Pacococha mine.

Drillhole geochemistry data suggests that the hydrothermal fluids have a southerly plunge in the direction of the Millotingo intrusive. Mineralization metal ratios suggest an increasing temperature gradient in the same direction.

The presence of additional known but relatively unexplored veins within the Coricancha mineral claims.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Persons

On behalf of Great Panther, Nicholas Winer, Fellow AusIMM and Vice President of Exploration supervised the preparation of data for inclusion in this news release and approved this news release. Mr. Winer is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The Qualified Person reviewed the Coricancha QA/QC program. The QA/QC program for drill core includes the regular insertion of blanks, standards, and duplicates into sample batches, diligent monitoring of assay results, and necessary remedial actions. All intervals within or near to samples with significant sulphides are submitted to the Certified ALS Laboratory in Lima. In addition to the data verification methodology described above, personal inspections of the sample selection, collection and dispatch have also been completed.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther is a growth-oriented precious metals producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three gold and silver mines, an advanced development project and a large land package with district-scale potential. Great Panther is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

