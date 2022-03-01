Dunkin' to Award $100,000 in Scholarships to DMV High School and College Students Dunkin' of DMV inaugural regional scholarship program is accepting applications through April 15

BALTIMORE and WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' and its DMV franchisees today announced the launch of its inaugural Dunkin' Regional Scholarship Program, which will award $100,000 in scholarships to high school and college students throughout the DMV.

In partnership with Scholarship America, Dunkin' will award 40 students throughout the DMV region with a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice in Fall 2022. Dunkin's DMV Regional Scholarship Program will be open to current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. Recipients will be selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills and overall commitment to their school and local community.

"On behalf of my fellow DMV-area franchisees, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize the hardworking students in our local communities and help ease the financial burden of higher education for deserving students throughout the region," said Parag Patel, DMV-area Dunkin' Franchisee. "The Scholarship Program is part of our commitment to keep local students running on Dunkin' and serve as a reminder of the importance of supporting our local communities as our local community does for us."

Applications for the Dunkin' Regional Scholarship Program will be accepted through April 15, 2022. Applicants must be high school seniors or current undergraduate students who plan to enroll in a part-time or full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited two-year- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school in Fall 2022.

Applicants must reside and/or be currently enrolled in college in one of the below regions to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/dunkinbaltimoredc/.

Washington, D.C. Counties: Washington, D.C., Charles (MD), Frederick (MD), Montgomery (MD), Prince George's (MD), St. Mary's (MD), Washington (MD), Arlington (VA), Clarke (VA), Fairfax (VA), Frederick (VA), Loudoun (VA), Prince William (VA), Shenandoah (VA), Spotsylvania (VA), Stafford (VA), Warren (VA), Berkeley (WV), Jefferson (WV)



Maryland Counties: Anne Arundel (MD), Baltimore (MD), Calvert (MD), Carroll

(MD), Cecil (MD), Harford (MD), Howard (MD), Kent (MD), Queen Anne's (MD), Talbot (MD)



About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About Scholarship America®

Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed nearly $4.5 billion to more than 2.8 million students. The organization works with partners to lower barriers to a college education and give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.

