Small nation of 55k has become the playground for Hollywood

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What do A-list stars such as Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and even the late Princess Diana have in common? They have all made the island of St Kitts and Nevis their holiday destination at one point.

Located roughly 1,200 miles from Miami and 1,600 miles from New York, St Kitts and Nevis is not just a luxury holiday destination anymore – the small nation is also positioning itself as a backdrop for some of Hollywood's elite.

As far back as 2014, St Kitts and Nevis has been hosting events for American stars. Eight years ago, the nation was featured as the exclusive destination travel partner at a Red-Carpet Style Lounge in honour of the 66th Emmy Awards.

Recently, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) signed a ground-breaking multi-film production deal with MSR Media to shoot multiple films over a period of three years.

The deal was negotiated with the Nevisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Hon. Mark Brantley and the transformative arrangement formally launched the film industry in St Kitts and Nevis.

Three films have been shot on the island so far: One Year Off, Assailant and A Week in Paradise.

A Week in Paradise was filmed at several locations across St Kitts and Nevis, including the idyllic Chrishi Beach, the iconic Golden Rock Inn, and the Vance W. Amory International Airport. The cast members included Malin Åkerman (Watchmen), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Philip Winchester (Strike Back), and Jack Donnelly (Atlantis).

"I hope that [the cast] will enjoy all that our beautiful island has to offer not just for work but also to recharge and rejuvenate after the hustle and bustle of Hollywood," said the Hon. Mark Brantley when he welcomed the cast.

Eighty full-time jobs were created through the shooting of the films and 40 crew members were hired locally.

MSR Media also launched the Acting Academy under the guidance of MSR Media chief producer and director, Philippe Martinez, assisted by acting coach Winston Crooke. The acting academy is giving locals invaluable skills that will help them prepare for paid film roles.

"The Acting Academy will provide training and support for its attendees, giving them the skills required to become part of the talent pool for roles in our future films," said Martinez. "We have offered six positions and are very excited to be able to offer 16 more opportunities to local residents."

So, what is it that makes St Kitts and Nevis such an attractive destination?

With the national anthem titled "O Land of Beauty!" it is easy to figure out why the island has become a hideaway for Tinseltown.

Boasting endless curves and stretches of soft sand, warm ocean breeze and inviting waters, it is not hard to fall in love with the island.

With endless beaches and virgin coral reefs, Hollywood A-listers are guaranteed a relaxing getaway far from the bustling cities and prying eyes of the paparazzi – they can easily enjoy leisurely walks in the local towns and historic sites without being harassed.

Like productions houses and directors, many Americans also want to escape to a 'paradise' after over a year of pandemic restrictions. St Kitts and Nevis is a beacon for sun, sand, and nature unfound elsewhere in the Caribbean and thousands of tourists visit its shores every year.

Citizenship by Investment programme a sustainable boost for St Kitts and Nevis

Tourism has long been the main contributor of economic growth to the islands of St Kitts and Nevis, and the nation's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has played a key role in funding exciting projects that have included:

Nevis . The 55,000-population islands welcomed an astonishing one million cruise passengers before the start of the pandemic, an accomplishment held for two consecutive years making the small but ambitious Caribbean country the marquee status of larger cruise destinations in the region. The construction of a second multi-million-dollar cruise pier at Port Zante which was financed by various local and international sources, of which US$5 million came from the country's CBI. The new addition resulted in the nation accommodating three Oasis Class vessels, which are the largest afloat today, a particularly important feat as tourism authorities expects a significant uptick in cruise arrivals in St Kitts and. The 55,000-population islands welcomed an astonishing one million cruise passengers before the start of the pandemic, an accomplishment held for two consecutive years making the small but ambitious Caribbean country the marquee status of larger cruise destinations in the region.

The development of sports infrastructure and accommodation when the country hosted the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup in 2022. While building sports tourism as a niche market, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 showed that St Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean have become world-class destinations for international sporting events.

As pioneers of the CBI industry, St Kitts and Nevis is recognised as a Platinum Standard brand and appeals to investors seeking a reputable and trusted product. It also offers one of the most straightforward application processes, enabling applicants who can successfully pass the stringent due diligence process with a receipt of citizenship within three months.

Established in 1984, St Kitts and Nevis' CBI Programme is the world's longest standing in the investment migration realm. The programme enables American families a secure nation to call home in exchange for an investment into its Sustainable Growth Fund. The fund utilises revenue generated to support different sectors of society, including tourism.

The programme was ranked first by The Financial Times' PWM magazine among 14 jurisdictions worldwide.

Successful investors who are granted citizenship, gain access to a wealth of benefits from ease of global mobility, the right to live and work in the country, being able diversify their wealth, the option to pass citizenship down for generations to come and the peace of mind of knowing that they will be living not only in a picturesque country, but one that offers its citizens a quality life with not too much government interference.

