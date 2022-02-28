MarginEdge & Intuit Launch Unified Restaurant Solution

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading restaurant management platform, MarginEdge announced today that they have been selected as Intuit's first restaurant industry unified solution provider. MarginEdge's unique offering amongst back of house restaurant software providers combined with Intuit QuickBooks offers unparalleled solutions and creates new value within the restaurant vertical.

MarginEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/MarginEdge) (PRNewswire)

MarginEdge announced today that they have been selected as Intuit's first restaurant industry unified solution provider

"A restaurant's accounting system is one part of the operations puzzle and working with MarginEdge provides restaurants the most complete back of house management solution possible," said Gavin Orleow, VP of Global Partnerships at Intuit. "This step is another proof point of Intuit's focus on providing mid-sized businesses with the right tools to help them grow and succeed. The restaurant industry is an important sector that we are addressing through the collaboration with MarginEdge."

Due to the global pandemic, many operators across the industry have been looking to adopt restaurant technology that helps navigate labor shortages, product price increases, and supply chain disruptions. Providing best-in-class tools and technology to restaurant operators has always been central to MarginEdge's mission, and that goal is now more than ever a result of this latest expression of that founding commitment of service to restaurant operators.

This unified solution connects the power of Intuit's QuickBooks Online (QBO) with the best-in-class tools of MarginEdge for not only MarginEdge and QuickBooks restaurant clients, but any restaurateur looking for the most powerful back office and financial management tech stack available.

With QBO's cloud-based financial management solution, the level of minimal effort with maximum payoff for operators continues thanks to its improved mobile functionality, multi-unit reporting capabilities, 650 app integrations and ability to be accessed anywhere with an internet connection. MarginEdge and QBO further improve automation of back office tasks by syncing data in real-time, invoice images automatically being posted to QBO each time an invoice is processed, and eliminating manual uploads/downloads as well as the need for a QuickBooks Web Connector.

Bo Davis, CEO and Co-Founder says, "Intuit is the leading financial management platform provider in our space and is already widely used by many of our clients. This relationship allows us to further our mission of providing tools and technology to operators that will strengthen their businesses and navigate the ever-changing landscape we currently live in. We could not be more excited to have an integrated solution and look forward to greater accomplishments together as we look to the future."

Today, MarginEdge services over 2,800 independent restaurants in all 50 states with a team of over 300 people in five countries and 29 states.

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. Based in Fairfax, VA and founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit www.marginedge.com.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

CONTACT:

Elise Burke/5034597545/elise@marginedge.com

Charissa Benjamin/202-415-4461/charissa@savor-pr.com

Megan Reilly/215-399-6029/megan@savor-pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MarginEdge