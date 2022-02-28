Get Skin Ready for Warmer Weather

COPPELL, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree Hut, the makers of America's No. 1 Body Scrubs, announced today, new shea sugar scrubs and shave oils, right in time for spring break vacations, staycations and the start of spring. New products are now available online at Ulta.com and available at Ulta retail locations beginning March 13, 2022.

Get out of winter-locked skin with exciting new products offered by Tree Hut. Dare to bare smooth skin this season as Tree Hut is expanding in the shave category with more options in beloved scents. Prepping for a close, smooth shave is easy with Tree Hut's Shave Prep Scrub in Moroccan Rose. A uniquely viscous formula compared to the brands' everyday Shea Sugar Scrub, Tree Hut's Shave Prep Scrub is more refined to help remove dead skin and lift the hair follicle prior to close-up shave using their coveted Shave Oils.

Next up, Tree Hut's Watermelon Moisturizing Shave Oil cushions and hydrates skin with Shea Butter, natural oils & soothing extracts to provide a smooth, effortless shave in a scent perfect for warmer seasons. Tree Hut's Tropic Glow Collection is also getting a new addition with the introduction of their Tropic Glow Moisturizing Shave Oil. The Shave Oil features a nourishing formula made with Cupuaçu Butter, natural oils, like Pistachio & Argan Oil and vitamin E for an up-close shave that leaves skin feeling luxuriously smooth. Pair this with their existing items, Firming Shea Sugar Body Scrub and Firming Whipped Body Butter and your skin will bask in the long-lasting, warm, exotic scent while also helping to boost skin's elasticity and refine its texture.

Getting ready for skin-season just got a little brighter with Tree Hut's Pineapple Shea Sugar Scrub, which provides a juicy and vibrant shower experience perfect for sun, fun and pool time prep. This scrub features ingredients that promote beaming, bouncing skin with Pineapple Enzymes and Polyglutamic Acid to help smooth, tone and hydrate skin. You can discover this scrub, exclusively at Ulta Beauty. Tree Hut fans and sweet treat lovers can rejoice with the new Tree Hut Candied Lemon Shea Sugar Scrub. For those who loved Tree Hut's Lemon Blueberry Tart (gone but not forgotten), this is an awesome alternative and must-try product. The Candied Lemon scent invites fans to experience a happy scrub session and reveal soft, glowing skin with sweet & fruity essence, all at once. Also, new to Ulta, is Tree Hut's Strawberry Shea Sugar Scrub. The Strawberry Sugar Scrub features Beta Hydroxy Acid & Salicylic Acid to help smooth skin's texture and achieve a brighter-looking tone.

"If you're heading somewhere warmer this spring break, it's important to pack Tree Hut's shave oils and body scrubs," said Sr. Product Development Manager, Kristal Harmon. "These products will help prepare your skin from head to toe from the sun – before, during and after. Enjoy your travels and let Tree Hut take care of the rest", says Harmon.

Tree Hut products are paraben-free, vegan, sulfate-free, alcohol-free and contain no formaldehyde donors and are made in the USA. With more than 357 million views of #treehut on TikTok, Tree Hut is one of the leading beauty brands in the U.S. To learn more about Tree Hut's Shea Sugar Scrubs and other products, visit www.treehutshea.com or follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to see more and for more information.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand produces out of Texas and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include face, shave, lip, and body collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches."

