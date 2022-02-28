Four new leaders join Cargill's executive team, aligned to company's innovation strategy and customer priorities

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four new leaders are joining Cargill's executive team. They were selected for their expertise aligned to evolving customer and employee needs and their potential to drive the company's innovation and sustainability strategies around the world.

Cargill, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Cargill) (PRNewsfoto/Cargill, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The food system is constantly and quickly changing. To continue delivering innovative ideas and solutions for our customers, we must change as well. These leaders are guided by values and purpose, committed to our customers and passionate about feeding a growing population in a safe, responsible and sustainable way," said Dave MacLennan, Cargill chairman and CEO. "They all have the expertise and inclusive leadership approach to continue driving our organization forward as members of our executive team."

Jennifer Hartsock joins Cargill and the company's executive team as its new Chief Information & Digital Officer (CIDO). Hartsock served as Chief Information Officer and a member of the executive leadership team at Baker Hughes. In that position, she led the merger of Baker Hughes and GE Oil & Gas technology systems and processes, while also co-leading the transformation of the company's shared services offerings. Hartsock is based in Minneapolis.

Hartsock succeeds Justin Kershaw, who retires as CIO after 10 years with the company. Since joining Cargill, Kershaw made great strides in changing the company's approach to technology. He led the expansion of the company's IT infrastructure, application landscape and data security and also launched Cargill's digital lab and internal digital business accelerator.

Roger Watchorn is joining the company's executive team as leader of Cargill's Agriculture Supply Chains (CASC) business, which also includes the company's Ocean Transportation and World Trading Group. He also will lead the company's corporate trading strategy. Since joining the company in 1994, Watchorn has held several leadership roles throughout Cargill, including his previous role as CASC North America group leader. Watchorn will continue to be based in Minneapolis.

Watchorn succeeds Joe Stone, who will retire after 37 years with the company. Prior to leading Cargill's Agriculture Supply Chain business, Stone was responsible for the Animal Nutrition business driving the company's global growth with the acquisitions of Provimi, EWOS and Diamond V. Stone was also the company's Chief Risk Officer and served on the Cargill Board of Directors since 2016.

Ross Hamou-Jennings is named the company's chair of Asia Pacific. Hamou-Jennings has been based in Singapore since 2002, leading the global Trade & Capital Markets (TCM) business from Asia. In this new role, Hamou-Jennings will join the executive team and oversee the company's customer-led strategy in Asia, as well as its Metals, Risk Management and TCM businesses. Hamou-Jennings will continue to be based in Singapore.

Hamou-Jennings succeeds Marcel Smits, who will retire after 9 years with the company. Smits joined Cargill in 2013 as chief financial officer and in 2018 he assumed his current responsibilities as chair of Asia Pacific and supervisor of TCM and Metals and head of Corporate Strategy and Development.

These leadership changes will be effective March 1, 2022.

Stephanie Lundquist is joining Cargill as the company's new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and a member of its executive team. Lundquist spent 16 years with leading retailer and Cargill customer, Target, most recently leading the food and beverage business. She also served as Target's CHRO for three years. During this time, Lundquist developed deep experience in culture and business transformation, leadership development, and building differentiated talent strategies and programs to create a diverse and inclusive workplace. Target was consistently named a top 10 employer in the U.S. during her tenure. Lundquist will be based in Minneapolis.

Lundquist succeeds Myriam Beatove, who joined Cargill in 2009. As CHRO, Beatove led the development of Cargill's people strategy, elevating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to a business imperative and prioritizing employee engagement and wellbeing throughout the challenges of the pandemic.

This leadership change is effective April 4, 2022.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 156 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cargill, Inc.