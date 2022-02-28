Clementine Hudson Valley, Residential Eating Disorder Program in Westchester County, NY, Now Open to Treat Adolescents of All Genders

MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading national providers of eating disorder treatment for over twenty-five years, announces today the opening of Clementine Hudson Valley in South Salem, New York. Clementine Hudson Valley will provide treatment for teenagers of all genders between the ages of 12 and 18 who are suffering from anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, and/or exercise dependence.

Clementine Hudson Valley in South Salem, NY (PRNewswire)

Clementine Hudson Valley will provide treatment for teenagers of all genders between the ages of 12 and 18.

Clementine's dedication to providing trusted medical, psychiatric, clinical, and nutritional oversight and care to people of all genders, races, and ethnic groups has led to the expansion of programs across the country. "Expanding national access to care, as well as strengthening the standard quality of care provided, are two of the longest-standing and most important goals of our organization. It is an honor to see these priorities manifest in a way that enables us to offer better care for even more people in need of treatment and in pursuit of full recovery," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates.

Clementine Hudson Valley offers intimate milieus with twenty-four-hour nursing to help adolescents regain their physiological and nutritional balance. "Mindful eating practices, as well as academic and family support, are also part of the program. We have designed our model to meet the specific developmental needs of adolescents," said Melissa Spann, Ph.D., LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "We provide a personalized treatment which incorporates evidenced-based modalities, backed by research outcomes that demonstrate the efficacy of our care."

This programming compliments Clementine's other location in the region, Clementine Briarcliff Manor, which serves adolescent girls. For more information or to inquire about treatment at Clementine Hudson Valley, please go to www.clementineprograms.com or call 855-900-2221.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's largest and leading eating disorder treatment providers, offering inpatient, residential, and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates forty-eight programs in thirteen states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

Contact: Claire Vartabedian or Abigail Cox

L.C. Williams & Associates

312-565-3900

montenido@lcwa.com

Clementine Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monte Nido & Affiliates