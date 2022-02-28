CDC's Tips From Former Smokers® Returns With Powerful New Ads

ATLANTA, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Tips From Former Smokers® (Tips®) campaign, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, returns today with new ads encouraging people who smoke to quit. The campaign has had significant and sustained impact over the past decade, helping more than 1 million U.S. adults to quit smoking and inspiring millions more to try to quit. Year after year, the Tips campaign has proven its effectiveness while promoting a range of quit services.

In addition to promoting the 1-800-QUIT-NOW telephone-based counseling service, the Tips campaign will now also promote the new National Texting Portal developed in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute. Available in English and Spanish, the portal is designed to reach adults who may want to receive text messages to support them as they quit smoking. Adults can text QUITNOW to 333888 for free help in English or text DÉJELO YA to 333888 for free help in Spanish (mobile plan data and message rates may apply). Evidence-based texting services are an important complement to 1-800-QUIT-NOW, as texting services may reach people who want additional quit support but may be less likely to call a quitline.

Evidence-based campaign continues with new powerful stories

The Tips campaign continues to tell powerful stories about real people experiencing smoking-related diseases and disabilities and the toll these conditions have taken on them and their loved ones.

The new 2022 Tips ads feature the following people:

Tonya M. developed heart failure from smoking cigarettes and relies on a surgically implanted heart pump to keep her alive. Now Tonya's husband and kids take care of her. developed heart failure from smoking cigarettes and relies on a surgically implanted heart pump to keep her alive. Now Tonya's husband and kids take care of her.

Michael F. lives with smoking-related chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In his new ad, Michael explains that his wife used to smoke too, but she quit so she could stay healthy enough to help take care of him. lives with smoking-related chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In his new ad, Michael explains that his wife used to smoke too, but she quit so she could stay healthy enough to help take care of him.

Rebecca C. smoked cigarettes and got Buerger's disease, which cut off blood flow to her right foot. Only after the surgery to remove all five toes on her right foot did she fully understand how smoking could change her life. smoked cigarettes and got Buerger's disease, which cut off blood flow to her right foot. Only after the surgery to remove all five toes on her right foot did she fully understand how smoking could change her life.

Geri M. smoked menthol cigarettes and now lives with COPD. Although it's becoming harder and harder for her to breathe, Geri's tip is to enjoy every day and never give up hope about the future. smoked menthol cigarettes and now lives with COPD. Although it's becoming harder and harder for her to breathe, Geri's tip is to enjoy every day and never give up hope about the future.

Asaad M. was 19 when his mother was diagnosed with colorectal cancer from smoking cigarettes, and he became her full-time caregiver. His tip for families is to find gratitude everywhere you can because nothing in life is guaranteed. was 19 when his mother was diagnosed with colorectal cancer from smoking cigarettes, and he became her full-time caregiver. His tip for families is to find gratitude everywhere you can because nothing in life is guaranteed.

"For the past 10 years, the Tips campaign has saved lives and smoking-related healthcare costs with powerful, effective ads that motivate adults to quit smoking," said CDC Acting Deputy Director Debra Houry, MD, MPH. "One of the most important actions people can take to improve their health is to quit smoking. Today, we're releasing new ads and resources to inspire adults to make that lifesaving decision."

Tips addresses health disparities in pursuit of health equity

Although there has been significant progress in reducing cigarette smoking, it remains the single largest cause of preventable disease and death in the United States. In addition, unfair and unjust practices, policies, and social conditions have affected some population groups more than others, which, in part, has contributed to higher smoking prevalence in these populations.

The Tips campaign addresses tobacco-related health disparities to advance health equity by increasing the reach, representation, receptivity, and accessibility of quit smoking messages. The campaign also increases awareness of free quit-smoking resources among all adults—no matter who they are, where they live, or how much money they make. CDC develops evidence-based ads featuring people who reflect the diversity of those suffering from smoking-related health conditions and promotes free options to help people quit smoking. These ads are strategically placed on a variety of media platforms to reach communities and groups with high levels of smoking and smoking-related diseases.

The adverse effects of smoking are clear and well-documented. Cigarette smoking harms nearly every organ in the human body and can increase the risk of more severe illness from COVID-19. Quitting smoking is beneficial at any age. For more information about the Tips campaign, including real stories from people who used to smoke, other campaign resources, and links to the ads, visit www.cdc.gov/Tips .

