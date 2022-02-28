Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies GWG Holdings, Inc. (GWGH) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GWG Holdings, Inc. ("GWG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GWGH) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired GWG L bonds directly in GWGH's L bond offering pursuant to a June 3, 2020, registration statement. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gwgh.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that: (1) Defendants made material misrepresentations and omissions in the June 2020 registration statement concerning GWGH's use of the net proceeds from the L bonds offering; and (2) contrary to representations in the registration statement, L bond proceeds were neither used to increase the value of GWGH's assets (alternative or otherwise), nor to provide an expanded set of products or services for investors, nor to increase working capital or liquidity, nor to satisfy any regulatory requirements.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gwgh or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in GWG you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

