Air Pros USA Continues its National Growth Into 8th State with Acquisition of Louisiana-based Doug's Service Company

THIBODAUX, La., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Lauderdale-based Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of Doug's Service Company, a leading HVAC and home services business that has been proudly serving home and business owners in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana since 1988. Doug's Service Company will continue operating under its existing brand name.

Jeff Tauzin stands in front of one of his Doug's Service Company vehicles in Louisiana after becoming part of Air Pros USA (PRNewswire)

Doug's Service Company provides heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, refrigeration and generator services with more than 20 vehicles, and 40 plus technicians and staff, all of which are being retained under the agreement. The acquisition adds to the Air Pros USA's national footprint, giving the company more than 450 vehicles, 500 technicians and staff, and a customer base of nearly half a million. Its first acquisition in Louisiana, Air Pros USA will now operate in seven states and more than a dozen metro areas including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane.

"Doug's Service Company's strong market presence and one stop for all home service needs will bring added value to Air Pros USA. The company's positive reputation in Louisiana makes them a perfect fit to join our family as we continue to expand and acquire additional HVAC/home service companies across the U.S.," said Anthony Perera, founder of Air Pros USA. "They are innovative and on top of the latest technology solutions with great customer satisfaction."

"We are thrilled to join the Air Pros USA family as we continue to grow Doug's Service Company throughout the region," said Jeff Tauzin, Owner of Doug's Service Company. "Air Pros USA is nationally recognized for its rapid growth as well as its quality service and dedicated technicians. We knew Air Pros USA would be a great fit as they share the same culture and commitment to 'wow' their customers and take care of their employees."

For more information, visit AirProsUSA.com and Doug's Service Company.

About Air Pros USA:

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida in 2017 on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more locations expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 450 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro Service locations including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane. For more information visit www.airprosusa.com.

