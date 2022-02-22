- The flagship plant-based chicken from food startup, Next Gen Foods, is now available in local restaurants including Miami Beach's Little Brazil and Minty Z in Coconut Grove

TiNDLE Arrives in Miami: The New Chef-Favorite Chicken Made from Plants Makes its Debut at Local Restaurants and South Beach Wine & Food Festival

TiNDLE Arrives in Miami: The New Chef-Favorite Chicken Made from Plants Makes its Debut at Local Restaurants and South Beach Wine & Food Festival - The flagship plant-based chicken from food startup, Next Gen Foods, is now available in local restaurants including Miami Beach's Little Brazil and Minty Z in Coconut Grove

MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, TiNDLE is now offered in two popular Miami restaurants – Little Brazil and Minty Z – as it prepares for its grand debut at The Food Network & Cooking Channel's annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF), alongside James Beard award-winning chef and culinary personality, Rocco DiSpirito.

Variety of TiNDLE dishes as prepared by Chef Rocco DiSpirito (PRNewswire)

TiNDLE is the first chicken made from plants created specifically by chefs and for chefs — a versatile, easy-to-work-with product that has caught the eye of culinary professionals internationally, due to its unique similarities in taste, texture and aroma to chicken from birds.

At Miami Beach's Little Brazil , consulting chef, Adelaide Engler, prepares TiNDLE as two comforting and savory entrees, including a TiNDLE Parmigiano, a decadent and juicy main dish in the style of a classic chicken parm, and Crispy TiNDLE with Garlic Butter, a cutlet lightly coated with panko breadcrumbs and served with sides of mashed potatoes and sauteed spinach.

Founded by husband and wife team, Alex Falco and Huimin Zhu, Minty Z is a Coconut Grove favorite, known for their unique, plant-based recipes spanning a wide range of Asian cuisines. Minty Z is now serving pan-fried TiNDLE Chicken & Mushroom Potstickers, which is made of a umami-heavy filling of TiNDLE as the chicken base, chives, shiitake mushrooms and a mushroom paste. The restaurant plans to add a series of rotating menu items in the coming weeks.

Last week, TiNDLE was introduced to consumers and restaurants across America , debuting in celebrated "foodie" cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Philadelphia. The plant-based chicken is quickly becoming a favorite on menus, drawing in a variety of customers, and is served in a wide array of new, delicious dishes – including Nashville hot chicken, Italian meatballs, alfredo pasta, and of course, the classic fried chicken sandwich.

Welcome to Miami, TiNDLE

At SOBEWFF this week, TiNDLE will be participating in Thursday's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives LIVE – a nod to the iconic show's tour of America's most beloved local haunts and hosted by the legendary Guy Fieri – and this weekend's walkaround event, Grand Tasting Village . Joining TiNDLE in South Beach is James Beard Award winner and The New York Times best-selling author, Chef Rocco DiSpirito , who is a culinary advisor to the company.

Chef Rocco will be showcasing his flavorful plant based takes on comfort and street food — including favorites like chicken parmesan, chicken katsu, popcorn chicken, sweet and sour baos and chow fun.

Interested chefs and restaurants looking to add TiNDLE to their menu can contact usapartners@tindle.com for details and samples. Additional TiNDLE recipe inspiration, and a preview of Chef Rocco's mouthwatering dishes that will be served at the SOBEWFF, can be found here .

Growing in the U.S.

Consumers in and out of Miami can also sample a taste of TiNDLE in a restaurant-quality experience, but in the comfort of their own home through Goldbelly – the curated online marketplace for gourmet food and gifts. Philadelphia-based chef and culinary personality Chad Rosenthal offers TiNDLE through his popular Motel Fried Chicken storefront on Goldbelly – which offers a convenient and interactive meal kit, showcasing his signature TiNDLE Picnic Chicken Sandwich, delivered straight to your front door.

Restaurants looking to order TiNDLE can place an inquiry with their local distributors or through DOT Foods – the largest food redistributor in America for over 60 years. It is also available for purchase on FoodServiceDirect.com , the convenient online marketplace for quality food and supplies.

TiNDLE features the distinctive flavor of chicken, thanks to Lipi™ – the company's proprietary emulsion of plant-based ingredients that mirror the aroma, cookability and savory qualities that typically comes from chicken fat. TiNDLE is made of nine simple ingredients, all of which are ubiquitous and well known to international regulators and food manufacturers. In addition, it is high in protein and fiber and contains no antibiotics, hormones, cholesterol or genetically modified ingredients.

On average, chicken made from plants uses less land, less water, and produces less CO₂ than chicken from birds. Based on a recent Blue Horizon report, choosing plant-based chicken over avian meat saves 82% less water, 74% less land and 88% less greenhouse gas emissions.

To learn where to currently find TiNDLE near you, visit www.tindle.com , or follow on Instagram @tindle_foods or TikTok @tindle.foods .

About TiNDLE

TiNDLE is a juicy, plant-based chicken that offers mouthwatering taste, texture, and versatility. TiNDLE is made without animals and with a fraction of the land, water, and energy used to produce meat from birds. TiNDLE brings people together for a mind-blowing taste experience that also benefits the planet. TiNDLE is the first brand created by Next Gen Foods, a Singapore-headquartered food tech company developing and commercializing innovative, sustainable foods. For more information, visit www.tindle.com or follow @tindlefoods on Instagram and @tindle.foods on TikTok.

About Next Gen Foods

Founded in 2020, Next Gen Foods is a food-tech startup developing and commercializing innovative and sustainable plant-based food products -- including its flagship product, TiNDLE. Next Gen Foods is backed by a team with proven experience in plant-based food technology, global brand development, and global distribution scaleup. For more information, visit nextgenfoods.sg.

Chef Rocco DiSpirito’s TiNDLE Parmesan Sliders (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TiNDLE