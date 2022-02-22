SnackMagic Continues to Redefine Corporate Gifting With The Launch of The Department of Superior Dishes, Applying Scalable Gifting to Specialty Confections From Across The Country

SnackMagic Continues to Redefine Corporate Gifting With The Launch of The Department of Superior Dishes, Applying Scalable Gifting to Specialty Confections From Across The Country Recipients can Choose High-Quality Menu Offerings, Delivered to their Doorsteps Nationwide

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SnackMagic , the global gifting platform, today announced the launch of The Department of Superior Dishes , further elevating scalable corporate gifting to include upscale bakery and restaurant doorstep deliveries from across the country. Superior Dishes is a low touch platform making gifting easy, all that's needed is the recipient's email address for the gift link.

Whether sending one gift or thousands, Superior Dishes makes it possible to gift specialty menu items at scale. From Girodano's Deep Dish Pizza in Chicago, Iggy's Seafood in New England and other partners like Bang Cookies, Raw Juicery and Omaha Steaks, gift recipients can discover new delicacies, indulge in a taste of nostalgia, or host a fanciful feast with fan favorites. Corporate gifters can now seamlessly provide an indulgent experience for recipients to explore their inner foodie and connect with one another from the comfort of their own homes.

Superior Dishes' personalization component creates a fresh approach to corporate gifting with high-quality menu items for incentive programs, C-suite executives, and stand-out customers and clients. Recipients can explore different flavors from outside of their usual region, or receive a taste of home for those away. Infinitely scalable, with logistics operations completely dialed in, Superior Dishes allows gift-givers to seamlessly send specialty items from single orders to batches without losing a sense of genuinity.

Born out of the Pandemic, SnackMagic saw immediate success with its scalable gifting model, growing from $0 in revenue to a $20 million revenue run rate in just eight months - now expanding its platform of offerings with swag and fresh items.

"SnackMagic's integration of specialty bakery and restaurant items as a menu category had skyrocketing success", said Shaunak Amin, CEO. "A 50% increase in these made-to-order gifts month over month prompted the launch of Superior Dishes as its own platform. This meets the needs of gift organizers seeking a high end, unique gift for VIPs, C-suite executives and incentive gifting, as well as increasing morale and engagement of remote employees."

Learn more about Superior Dishes at www.superiordishes.com

About SnackMagic

SnackMagic is the only 100% customizable snack and swag service, catering to remote teams, clients, sales prospects, hybrid events, event attendees at a global scale. Whether sending thank you gifts, curating goodie bags for a hybrid event, or stocking the office pantry, SnackMagic has something for everyone to enjoy with a menu of over 1,000 indulgences. Alongside SnackMagic, SwagMagic and the Department of Superior Dishes are the ideal corporate gifting tools, providing user-friendly interfaces for sending and tracking orders for one to thousands of recipients. Create an order in seconds, with the un-screw-uppable gift everybody loves.

View original content:

SOURCE SnackMagic