BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Banks, Co-Owner and Chief Creative Officer of Archer Roose Wines issued a retraction & replacement of 'The Snake Rewards Program.' The program promised to send an actual, live snake of Archer Roose's choosing to every consumer who purchased 100,000 cases of Archer Roose's luxury canned wine. The suspension comes as a result of legal grey areas and multiple violations of state and federal regulations — specifically in regards to the mailing of poisonous snakes across state lines.

Elizabeth Banks Apologizes For Latest Snake-Laden Rewards Program

"You win some, you lose some," says Elizabeth Banks, Hollywood actress and Chief Creative Officer of Archer Roose. "Not everyone can appreciate truly great business ideas."

In lieu of mailing live snakes, Archer Roose announces the launch of a new loyalty program, Roose Rewards. The Roose Rewards program is a complimentary rewards plan, in which customers can accrue points, bonuses, and unlock other exclusive member perks by reaching Enthusiast, Insider or Adventurer status. Rewards include items such as cash back towards your next purchase, early access to limited edition wines and seasonal events, and even exclusive merch.

Roose Rewards is launched alongside Archer Roose's robust direct to consumer offerings including a mix & match Explorer Pack where fans can choose their own wine adventure, subscriptions to automatically receive favorite varietals, and various packaging sizes (from 12 cans to 48 cans).

"At our core, we're a risk-taking company," says Marian Leitner-Waldman, Co-Founder & CEO of Archer Roose. "And I think offering free snakes to perfect strangers has taught us some very valuable lessons. Needless to say, we are very excited about the new reptile-free Archer Roose Rewards program."

To make up for the lack of reptiles, customers who sign up for Roose Rewards will automatically receive five dollars towards their purchase when they sign up. Learn more about the rewards program at archerroose.com/rewards .

About Archer Roose

Archer Roose takes pride in the craftsmanship of our wine. We return to the foundation of wine as it was - garnering relationships with the winemaking community, preserving terroir, and sourcing the highest quality wine with the highest quality grapes. But we also shape the foundation of wine as it should be - with mindfulness to the planet and to the lifestyles of those who drink them. We create the new tradition, fitting Archer Roose wines into the modern lifestyle for the modern drinker.

For more information, please visit www.archerroose.com and check out our Instagram and Facebook .

About Elizabeth Banks

Actress, producer, writer and director Elizabeth Banks is known for roles in both comedy and drama, as well as film and television. Her work includes stand-out performances in projects including The Hunger Games franchise, Love & Mercy, The LEGO Movie and Mrs. America. She is also a three-time Emmy nominee for her recurring roles in 30 Rock and Modern Family. On the production side, Banks made her directorial debut in 2015 with Pitch Perfect 2, and produced the Pitch Perfect franchise through her production company Brownstone Productions, along with her husband Max Handelman. Brownstone Productions' slate includes multiple film, television and digital collaborations across various networks and studios, including the critically-acclaimed comedy Shrill on Hulu, starring SNL's Aidy Bryant. Banks recently wrapped production on Universal Pictures' Cocaine Bear (which she produced and directed). Up next, Banks will be seen starring in the highly anticipated feature drama Call Jane, alongside Sigourney Weaver and directed by Phyllis Nagy, and in The Beanie Bubble alongside Zach Galifianakis and Sarah Snook.

