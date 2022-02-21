Dana Technology Featured on 2022 North American Truck and SUV of the Year

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its innovative technologies are featured on the 2022 Ford Maverick™ and Ford® Bronco®, the North American Truck and SUV of the Year, respectively.

"Dana has been working with Ford since it provided driveline technologies for the revolutionary Model T, and we are proud to continue collaborating with them in bringing innovative solutions to some of the world's most iconic vehicles," said Byron Foster, president of Light Vehicle Drive Systems for Dana. "Our driveline solutions have a reputation for being robustly capable of handling some of the world's most challenging on- and off-road terrains and the Ford Maverick pickup and Ford Bronco SUV are uniquely equipped to give exceptional driving experiences."

The Ford Maverick™ pickup features Dana's Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra™ axle with Spicer SmartConnect™ disconnecting all-wheel-drive (AWD) technology. As a leader in light-vehicle driveline technologies for more than a century, Dana has continued its legacy as an industry pioneer by introducing the Spicer AdvanTEK Ultra axle, which changed the axle design process to lead with the selection of an ultra-low viscosity lubricant to reduce energy losses due to oil churning.

In addition, Dana has tuned the Spicer SmartConnect system to configure the drivetrain to work in front-wheel drive mode for most driving conditions and rapidly engages AWD when needed. The disconnecting AWD system engages automatically and seamlessly when the system predicts or detects slipping at the wheels, such as during rapid acceleration or on split-coefficient surfaces and other low-traction conditions. The system's configuration helps performance while maintaining confidence and control that are key advantages of all-wheel drive systems.

The Ford Bronco SUV features robust, off-road capable Dana 35 AdvanTEK® and Dana 44 AdvanTEK® axles. The Dana 35 AdvanTEK® independent front differential unit with front axle disconnect disengages the front axle to reduce drag, while the Dana 44 AdvanTEK® front independent axle is designed for increased off-road capability. The optional front Spicer PerformaTraK™ electronic locking differential can transfer full driveline torque to one wheel, giving drivers confidence and control through improved traction when traversing the most challenging terrain.

In the rear, the vehicle includes a Dana 44 AdvanTEK® solid rear axle with available Spicer PerformaTraK™ electronic locking differential, which allows the Bronco SUV to handle off-road traction conditions to help enhance maneuverability as well as overall driver control.

Dana's axle technologies were first featured on the Ford Bronco vehicle in 1966.

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

