CDS Visual Announces Partable: A New SaaS Aftermarket Solution For 2D/3D Spare Parts Search By Serial Number

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS Visual, a leader in visualization and CPQ solutions, announced the launch of a groundbreaking new eCommerce offering: Partable. Partable is a turnkey, SAAS solution that easily adds bill of material (BOM) and serial number search capabilities across virtually all the leading digital shopping platforms. With this solution, manufacturers and distributors can solve one of the most pressing eCommerce problems: searchability.

"Our research has shown that the main pain point in the customer journey is the need to find spare parts in 10 seconds or less," said Patrick Mazzariol, Chief Commercial Officer for CDS Visual. "When customers can't quickly find the spare parts or products that they need, they will drop from the process. Building on that insight, we created a solution that will help companies add additional search facets to their products."

For many businesses, simple search functionality is sufficient. But for industrial manufacturers and parts distributors, the challenges in connecting customers through search can be more daunting. Industrial parts catalogs can run into the thousands or tens of thousands – and the customers in the field often don't know the name of a part they need to replace, or even who made it.

BOM searchability helps bridge that gap, allowing companies to easily reach thousands of potential new customers. With Partable, the BOM and product hierarchies are searchable – including 2D and 3D product visualizations, so even if a customer only knows what a product looks like, they will still be able to find it and add it to their shopping cart.

In addition, Partable will provide access to digital catalog information, supporting tools such as databases, search engines and asset management tools. Because the solution can be fully integrated into the eCommerce platform, the search process itself is seamless for the buyer.

"The benefits of Partable are game changers for industrial eCommerce marketers," Patrick Mazzariol added. "With one turnkey solution, companies can expand their product searchability, make data management far, far easier, create a better customer experience and lower engineering costs while speeding up the sales cycle. It's truly a single service that can enhance almost every aspect of the customer experience."

The Partable solution from CDS Visual can be syndicated across virtually all major eCommerce shopping platforms and can be easily implemented into virtually any digital platform. The service allows industrial manufacturers and parts distributors to synchronize source data, including product images, CAD files and product metadata, with the BOM data. The offering will allow customers to view product data in 3 different ways: by part descriptions, as a 2D exploded view images or as an interactive 3D model. Free demonstrations are available by request at any time.

About CDS Visual

CDS Visual provides visualization and augmented reality solutions for both standard and highly configured products. Founded in 2005, CDS Visual enables manufacturers and distributors to transform their digital customer experience with engaging and impactful visualization solutions. CDS Visual is a Dover company.

