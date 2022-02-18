BHG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Bright Health Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 7, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bright Health common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021; and/or (b) Bright Health securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 7, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Bright Health Group, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (iii) the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the IPO and Defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law