NEWPARK RESOURCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $179.6 million compared to $151.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $129.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.7 million, or ($0.04) per share, compared to net loss of $10.5 million, or ($0.11) per share, for the third quarter of 2021, and net loss of $18.4 million, or ($0.20) per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2021 operating results include $0.02 per share in after-tax charges including the impact of $0.9 million of pre-tax restructuring related charges in the Fluids Systems segment and $0.9 million of incremental pre-tax expenses in the Industrial Solutions segment related to a multi-year sales tax audit and insurance reserves.

Paul Howes, Newpark's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our fourth quarter results reflect the benefit of our continued expansion in the power transmission market, as well as the improving market dynamics in the global oil and gas sector. Consolidated revenues increased 18% sequentially to $180 million in the fourth quarter, benefiting from strong growth in both the Industrial Solutions and Fluids Systems segments.

"The Industrial Solutions segment generated $52 million of revenues in the fourth quarter, reflecting an 18% sequential improvement, benefiting from the anticipated year-end strength for Site and Access Solutions product sales into the utilities sector. The Industrial Solutions segment operating margin declined modestly to 16% in the fourth quarter, impacted by the anticipated headwind from elevated raw materials costs and the lack of industrial blending production volume, as well as the elevated expenses associated with the sales tax audit and insurance reserves."

Howes continued, "The Fluids Systems segment revenues also improved 18% sequentially, driven by broad-based growth across most of our key markets. In North America, revenues improved by 17% sequentially to $83 million, including 21% sequential growth from both U.S. land and Canada. These improvements were partially offset by a $2 million decline in the Gulf of Mexico, driven by further project delays with a primary customer experiencing drillship mechanical issues. International revenues improved 21% sequentially to $45 million in the fourth quarter, driven primarily by increased activities in North Africa. As a result of the revenue improvement and ongoing cost reduction efforts, the Fluids Systems segment returned to positive operating income, despite incurring the restructuring charges. Corporate office expenses were also elevated in the fourth quarter, primarily reflecting higher long-term incentive expense driven by the Company's share price performance relative to our peer group, as well as increased legal and professional expenses, primarily attributable to M&A activity and the restructuring of certain subsidiary legal entities within Europe.

"Regarding cash flows, operating activities used cash of $17 million in the fourth quarter, including a $35 million increase in receivables driven by the higher revenue level. Receivable DSO's remained elevated in the fourth quarter, due in part to the timing of large projects and product sales within the quarter, though we expect DSO's will normalize in the first quarter and provide a favorable tailwind for cash generation," added Howes. "Net cash used in investing activities were $10 million in the fourth quarter, including $13 million to fund a strategic acquisition in the Industrial Solutions segment which expands our geographic reach in the Northeast and strengthens our utility industry customer base."

Strategic Review Update

As part of the ongoing business and portfolio review, the Company announced that the Board of Directors recently approved two near-term actions intended to enhance liquidity available for investment in higher returning businesses, as the Company remains focused on taking the necessary steps to improve returns on invested capital and enhance long-term value for shareholders. These actions include winding down our industrial blending operations in the next few months and pursuing the sale of the industrial blending and warehouse facility and related equipment located in Conroe, Texas. Industrial blending contributed $9 million of revenues in 2021 while incurring a $2 million operating loss and ended the year with roughly $20 million of net capital employed. As a result of the plan to exit and dispose of the assets used in the Industrial Blending business, we may incur pre-tax charges in the range of approximately $4 million to $8 million primarily related to the non-cash impairment of long-lived assets, which we expect to recognize in the first quarter of 2022.

Second, the Company will explore strategic options for the U.S. mineral grinding business, which supplies ground barite and other minerals to the U.S. Fluids Systems business, as well as to third parties in the oil and gas and industrial markets. The mineral grinding business contributed total third-party revenues of $36 million in 2021 yielding approximately break-even operating income and ended the year with $47 million of net capital employed, including roughly $25 million of net working capital.

Segment Results

The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $127.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $108.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $79.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Segment operating income was $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to an operating loss of $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 and an operating loss of $20.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes $0.9 million of charges primarily related to facility exit and severance costs. Operating loss for the third quarter of 2021 includes $4.0 million of charges primarily related to self-insured costs associated with Hurricane Ida damage to our Fourchon, Louisiana Fluids Systems operating base, facility exit, and severance costs. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 includes $11.2 million of net charges, primarily related to our exit from Brazil including $11.7 million of charges for the non-cash recognition of cumulative foreign currency translation losses.

The Industrial Solutions segment generated revenues of $51.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $43.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $50.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Segment operating income was $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to operating income of $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and operating income of $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 includes $0.9 million of incremental pre-tax expenses related to a multi-year sales tax audit and insurance reserves.

Conference Call

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December

31,

2021

September

30,

2021

December

31,

2020

December

31,

2021

December

31,

2020 Revenues $ 179,563

$ 151,797

$ 129,705

$ 614,781

$ 492,625 Cost of revenues 153,182

132,273

115,583

529,552

473,258 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,690

23,864

20,374

94,445

86,604 Other operating (income) loss, net (250)

1,723

(1,424)

(391)

(3,330) Impairments —

—

11,689

—

14,727 Operating loss (59)

(6,063)

(16,517)

(8,825)

(78,634)



















Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (314)

25

35

(397)

3,378 Interest expense, net 2,057

2,176

2,462

8,805

10,986 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —

210

—

1,000

(419) Loss before income taxes (1,802)

(8,474)

(19,014)

(18,233)

(92,579)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,879

2,011

(580)

7,293

(11,883) Net loss $ (3,681)

$ (10,485)

$ (18,434)

$ (25,526)

$ (80,696)



















Calculation of EPS:

















Net loss - basic and diluted $ (3,681)

$ (10,485)

$ (18,434)

$ (25,526)

$ (80,696)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding -

basic 92,043

91,932

90,624

91,460

90,198 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted

stock awards —

—

—

—

— Dilutive effect of Convertible Notes —

—

—

—

— Weighted average common shares outstanding -

diluted 92,043

91,932

90,624

91,460

90,198



















Net loss per common share - basic: $ (0.04)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.89) Net loss per common share - diluted: $ (0.04)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.89)

Newpark Resources, Inc. Operating Segment Results (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2021

September

30,

2021

December

31,

2020

December

31,

2021

December

31,

2020 Revenues

















Fluids Systems $ 127,892

$ 107,955

$ 79,430

$ 420,789

$ 354,608 Industrial Solutions 51,671

43,842

50,275

193,992

138,017 Total revenues $ 179,563

$ 151,797

$ 129,705

$ 614,781

$ 492,625



















Operating income (loss)

















Fluids Systems (1) $ 932

$ (6,646)

$ (20,119)

$ (19,012)

$ (66,403) Industrial Solutions (2) 8,357

8,103

9,531

39,733

13,459 Corporate office (9,348)

(7,520)

(5,929)

(29,546)

(25,690) Total operating loss $ (59)

$ (6,063)

$ (16,517)

$ (8,825)

$ (78,634)



















Segment operating margin

















Fluids Systems 0.7%

(6.2)%

(25.3)%

(4.5)%

(18.7)% Industrial Solutions 16.2%

18.5%

19.0%

20.5%

9.8%

(1) Fluids Systems operating results include the impact of the following pre-tax charges:

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December

31,

2021

September

30,

2021

December

31,

2020

December

31,

2021

December

31,

2020 Fourchon, Louisiana hurricane-related costs $ —

$ 2,596

$ —

$ 2,596

$ — Facility exit costs and other 708

1,691

(1,288)

2,399

(201) Severance costs 152

564

442

1,329

3,729 Kenedy, Texas facility fire insurance settlement —

(849)

—

(849)

— Brazil exit impairment - Recognition of

cumulative foreign currency translation losses —

—

11,689

—

11,689 Inventory write-downs —

—

359

—

10,345 Property, plant and equipment impairments —

—

—

—

3,038

$ 860

$ 4,002

$ 11,202

$ 5,475

$ 28,600





(2) Industrial Solutions operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 includes $0.9 million of incremental pre-tax

expenses related to a multi-year sales tax audit and insurance reserves. Industrial Solutions operating income for the twelve months

ended December 31, 2021 includes $0.9 million of incremental pre-tax expenses related to a multi-year sales tax audit and insurance

reserves, as well as a $1.0 million gain related to a legal settlement.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data) December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,088

$ 24,197 Receivables, net 194,296

141,045 Inventories 155,341

147,857 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,787

15,081 Total current assets 388,512

328,180







Property, plant and equipment, net 260,256

277,696 Operating lease assets 27,569

30,969 Goodwill 47,283

42,444 Other intangible assets, net 24,959

25,428 Deferred tax assets 2,316

1,706 Other assets 1,991

2,769 Total assets $ 752,886

$ 709,192







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current debt $ 19,210

$ 67,472 Accounts payable 84,585

49,252 Accrued liabilities 46,597

36,934 Total current liabilities 150,392

153,658







Long-term debt, less current portion 95,593

19,690 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 22,352

25,068 Deferred tax liabilities 11,819

13,368 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,344

9,376 Total liabilities 290,500

221,160







Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 109,330,733

and 107,587,786 shares issued, respectively) 1,093

1,076 Paid-in capital 634,929

627,031 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,480)

(54,172) Retained earnings 24,345

50,937 Treasury stock, at cost (16,981,147 and 16,781,150 shares, respectively) (136,501)

(136,840) Total stockholders' equity 462,386

488,032 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 752,886

$ 709,192



Newpark Resources, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (25,526)

$ (80,696) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operations:





Impairments and other non-cash charges —

25,072 Depreciation and amortization 42,225

45,314 Stock-based compensation expense 7,926

6,578 Provision for deferred income taxes (1,209)

(18,850) Credit loss expense 664

1,427 Gain on sale of assets (7,182)

(6,531) Gain on insurance recovery (849)

— (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 1,000

(419) Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs 3,707

5,152 Change in assets and liabilities:





(Increase) decrease in receivables (61,283)

70,994 (Increase) decrease in inventories (10,336)

39,889 Increase in other assets (726)

(686) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 36,341

(29,457) Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities and other 12,235

(1,996) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (3,013)

55,791







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (21,793)

(15,794) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (13,434)

— Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 15,999

12,399 Proceeds from insurance property claim 1,753

— Net cash used in investing activities (17,475)

(3,395)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Borrowings on lines of credit 286,154

173,794 Payments on lines of credit (208,575)

(221,781) Purchases of Convertible Notes (28,137)

(29,124) Payment on Convertible Notes (38,567)

— Proceeds from term loan 8,258

— Proceeds from financing obligation 8,004

— Debt issuance costs (295)

— Purchases of treasury stock (1,448)

(333) Other financing activities (3,986)

(497) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 21,408

(77,941)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,779)

(970)







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (859)

(26,515) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 30,348

56,863 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 29,489

$ 30,348



Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) or segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Net income (loss) (GAAP) (1) $ (3,681)

$ (10,485)

$ (18,434)

$ (25,526)

$ (80,696) Interest expense, net 2,057

2,176

2,462

8,805

10,986 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,879

2,011

(580)

7,293

(11,883) Depreciation and amortization 10,216

10,516

11,128

42,225

45,314 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) $ 10,471

$ 4,218

$ (5,424)

$ 32,797

$ (36,279)





(1) See above for charges included.

Newpark Resources, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued) (Unaudited)

Fluids Systems Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) (1) $ 932

$ (6,646)

$ (20,119)

$ (19,012)

$ (66,403) Depreciation and amortization 4,292

4,421

4,869

17,877

20,555 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) 5,224

(2,225)

(15,250)

(1,135)

(45,848) Revenues 127,892

107,955

79,430

420,789

354,608 Operating Margin (GAAP) 0.7%

(6.2)%

(25.3)%

(4.5)%

(18.7)% EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 4.1%

(2.1)%

(19.2)%

(0.3)%

(12.9)%

(1) See above for charges included.

















Industrial Solutions Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Operating income (GAAP) $ 8,357

$ 8,103

$ 9,531

$ 39,733

$ 13,459 Depreciation and amortization 5,230

4,993

5,186

20,399

20,427 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 13,587

13,096

14,717

60,132

33,886 Revenues 51,671

43,842

50,275

193,992

138,017 Operating Margin (GAAP) 16.2%

18.5%

19.0%

20.5%

9.8% EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 26.3%

29.9%

29.3%

31.0%

24.6%

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:



Consolidated Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (In thousands) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities (GAAP) $ (16,683)

$ (12,167)

$ 15,498

$ (3,013)

$ 55,791 Capital expenditures (2,690)

(8,626)

(1,185)

(21,793)

(15,794) Proceeds from sale of property,

plant and equipment 4,269

2,522

1,902

15,999

12,399 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ (15,104)

$ (18,271)

$ 16,215

$ (8,807)

$ 52,396

Ratio of Net Debt to Capital

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:

(In thousands) December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Current debt $ 19,210

$ 67,472 Long-term debt, less current portion 95,593

19,690 Total Debt 114,803

87,162 Total stockholders' equity 462,386

488,032 Total Capital $ 577,189

$ 575,194







Ratio of Total Debt to Capital 19.9%

15.2%







Total Debt $ 114,803

$ 87,162 Less: cash and cash equivalents (24,088)

(24,197) Net Debt 90,715

62,965 Total stockholders' equity 462,386

488,032 Total Capital, Net of Cash $ 553,101

$ 550,997







Ratio of Net Debt to Capital 16.4%

11.4%

