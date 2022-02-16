The Rehabilitation Institute of Southern Illinois, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Shiloh

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and SHILOH, Ill., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BJC HealthCare and Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announce the opening of The Rehabilitation Institute of Southern Illinois, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 2351 Frank Scott Parkway East in Shiloh. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.

The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24-hour nursing care, The Rehabilitation Institute of Southern Illinois offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

"I am very proud of this partnership as our BJC HealthCare affiliates and Encompass Health have a proven track record of quality, patient and family satisfaction, and reinvesting in cutting edge technology," said Joan Magruder, BJC HealthCare Group President. "This is a wonderful addition to the portfolio of services in the Metro East. It's a big win for local residents."

"We are excited to open this new hospital in Shiloh as a joint venture between Encompass Health, a national leader in post-acute healthcare services, and Protestant Memorial Medical Center, Inc.*, an affiliate of BJC HealthCare, one of the largest non-profit healthcare organizations in the country," said Mark Tarr, president and chief executive officer for Encompass Health. "We remain committed to making a difference in the communities we serve by improving access to high-quality, individualized rehabilitative care."

The Rehabilitation Institute of Southern Illinois is Encompass Health's 146th inpatient rehabilitation hospital and its second inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Illinois, with two additional Illinois hospitals also planned for 2022 opening.

*About Protestant Memorial Medical Center (dba Memorial Hospitals – Belleville | Shiloh)

Memorial is integrated with BJC HealthCare, one of the largest non-profit healthcare organizations in the United States with annual net revenues of $5 billion and more than 31,000 employees in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois, and mid-Missouri regions. Serving the healthcare needs of urban, suburban, and rural communities, BJC includes 15 hospitals and community health service organizations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care, and hospice.

Memorial Hospital provides quality healthcare services on two campuses in Southwest Illinois. The Belleville campus has a 222-bed hospital and the Shiloh campus features a 97-all private room hospital. Both hospitals are MAGNET designated facilities placing them in the top 6% of hospitals nationwide for nursing excellence.

About BJC HealthCare

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri regions. Serving the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities, BJC includes 15 hospitals and multiple health service organizations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice. BJC's nationally recognized academic hospitals, Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children's hospitals, are affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 146 hospitals, 251 home health locations, and 96 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

