Equinix Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results

  • 2021 annual revenues increased 11% year-over-year on an as-reported basis and 8% on a normalized and constant currency basis to $6.6 billion
  • Q4 represents the company's 76th consecutive quarter of revenue growth
  • Delivered record channel bookings in Q4, accounting for 40% of total bookings and nearly 60% of new logos
  • Significant milestone in the quarter included expansion into Africa through the agreement to acquire MainOne

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Equinix uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are described further below and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures after the presentation of our GAAP financial statements. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

2021 Results Summary

  • Revenues
  • Operating Income
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Net Income and Net Income per Share attributable to Equinix
  • AFFO and AFFO per Share

2022 Annual Guidance Summary

  • Revenues
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • AFFO and AFFO per Share

Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income (loss) from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant.

Equinix Quote
Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix:

"Businesses globally continue to prioritize digital transformation as a foundational source of competitive advantage. While achieving our 76th consecutive quarter of top-line growth in 2021, Equinix also made significant progress in scaling and transforming our data center business and in accelerating our digital services portfolio to deliver on the promise of physical infrastructure at software speed. As we enter 2022, the underlying performance of our business is exceptionally strong, and we remain well positioned to deliver against our long-term targets and strengthen our position as the world's digital infrastructure company."

Business Highlights

  • Equinix continued to expand the reach of its global platform which now encompasses 240 data centers across 66 metros in 27 countries:

  • As businesses increasingly seek to create a digital infrastructure that enables physical infrastructure at software speed, customers are embracing a broader set of digital services across the Equinix portfolio, including Equinix Fabric™, Equinix Metal™ and Network Edge, to seamlessly integrate cloud-based workloads and private infrastructure. Currently, one-third of Equinix's more than 10,000 customers are now utilizing the company's Equinix Fabric service, which enables customers to connect digital infrastructure and services on demand via secure, software-defined interconnection.

  • Equinix continued the growth of its indirect selling initiatives, with channel sales delivering a record quarter to close the year, accounting for 40% of Q4 bookings and nearly 60% of new logos in the quarter. Wins were across a wide range of industry verticals and use cases, with continued strength from strategic partners including AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Google and Microsoft.

  • Throughout Q4 and 2021, Equinix made significant advancements in the company's ambitious ESG goals:

COVID-19 Update

Many of Equinix's International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) and xScale data centers have been identified as "essential businesses" or "critical infrastructure" by local governments for purposes of remaining open during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and all data centers remain operational at the time of filing of this press release. Precautionary measures have been implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize the risk of operational impact and to protect the health and safety of employees, customers, partners and communities.

Looking ahead, the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's financial condition or results of operations remains uncertain and will depend on a number of factors, including its impact on Equinix customers, partners and vendors and the impact on, and functioning of, the global financial markets. The company's past results may not be indicative of future performance, and historical trends may differ materially. Additional information pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Equinix and the company's response thereto will be provided in the upcoming Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, Equinix expects revenues to range between $1.726 and $1.746 billion, an increase of 2% quarter-over-quarter at the midpoint on both an as-reported and normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a negative foreign currency impact of $3 million when compared to the average FX rates in Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $781 and $801 million, which includes negative foreign currency impact of less than $1 million when compared to the average FX rates in Q4 2021, higher utilities expense and increased seasonal salary and benefit costs of $17 million attributed to the FICA reset. Adjusted EBITDA includes $5 million of integration costs related to acquisitions. Recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $19 and $29 million.

For the full year of 2022, total revenues are expected to range between $7.202 and $7.252 billion, a 9% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 9 - 10% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance includes a negative foreign currency impact of $46 million when compared to the average FX rates in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range between $3.307 and $3.337 billion, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46%. This adjusted EBITDA includes a negative foreign currency impact of $22 million when compared to the average FX rates in 2021 and includes approximately 130 basis points of year-over-year margin headwind due to the temporarily inflated power rates in Singapore and the lapping of the favorable Texas virtual Power Purchase Agreement settlements from 2021. The power market dislocation in Singapore is expected to be transitory, and adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to improve in the second half of 2022. For the year, the company expects to incur $20 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO is expected to range between $2.646 and $2.676 billion, an 8 - 9% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or an 8 - 10% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis. This AFFO guidance includes $20 million in integration costs related to acquisitions. AFFO per share is expected to range between $28.87 and $29.20, a 6 - 8% increase over the previous year on an as-reported basis, or a 7 - 8% increase on a normalized and constant currency basis. This guidance excludes any capital market activities the company may undertake in the future. Non-recurring capital expenditures, including xScale-related costs, are expected to range between $2.145 and $2.385 billion, and recurring capital expenditures are expected to range between $158 and $168 million. xScale-related on-balance sheet capital expenditures are expected to range between $75 and $125 million, which we anticipate will be reimbursed from both the current and future xScale JVs.

The U.S. dollar exchange rates used for 2021 guidance, taking into consideration the impact of our current foreign currency hedges, have been updated to $1.15 to the Euro, $1.31 to the Pound, S$1.35 to the U.S. dollar, ¥115 to the U.S. dollar and R$5.57 to the U.S. dollar. The Q4 2021 global revenue breakdown by currency for the Euro, British Pound, Singapore Dollar, Japanese Yen and Brazilian Real is 20%, 9%, 7%, 6% and 3%, respectively.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance is based on the revenue guidance less our expectations of cash cost of revenues and cash operating expenses. The AFFO guidance is based on the adjusted EBITDA guidance less our expectations of net interest expense, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, income tax expense, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, other income (expense), (gains) losses on disposition of real estate property, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.

Q4 2021 Results Conference Call and Replay Information

Equinix will discuss its quarterly results for the period ended December 31, 2021, along with its future outlook, in its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors. To hear the conference call live, please dial 1-517-308-9482 (domestic and international) and reference the passcode EQIX.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the call through Wednesday, April 27, 2022, by dialing 1-866-373-4988 and referencing the passcode 2022. In addition, the webcast will be available at www.equinix.com/investors (no password required).

Investor Presentation and Supplemental Financial Information

Equinix has made available on its website a presentation designed to accompany the discussion of Equinix's results and future outlook, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. Interested parties may access this information through the Equinix Investor Relations website at www.equinix.com/investors.

Additional Resources

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Equinix provides all information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, Equinix uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its operations.

Equinix provides normalized and constant currency growth rates, which are calculated to adjust for acquisitions, dispositions, integration costs, changes in accounting principles and foreign currency.

Equinix presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA represents income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales.

In presenting non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, cash cost of revenues, cash gross margins, cash operating expenses (also known as cash selling, general and administrative expenses or cash SG&A), adjusted EBITDA margins, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, Equinix excludes certain items that it believes are not good indicators of Equinix's current or future operating performance. These items are depreciation, amortization, accretion of asset retirement obligations and accrued restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales. Equinix excludes these items in order for its lenders, investors and the industry analysts who review and report on Equinix to better evaluate Equinix's operating performance and cash spending levels relative to its industry sector and competitors.

Equinix excludes depreciation expense as these charges primarily relate to the initial construction costs of a data center, and do not reflect its current or future cash spending levels to support its business. Its data centers are long-lived assets, and have an economic life greater than 10 years. The construction costs of a data center do not recur with respect to such data center, although Equinix may incur initial construction costs in future periods with respect to additional data centers, and future capital expenditures remain minor relative to the initial investment. This is a trend it expects to continue. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of the data centers. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historic costs incurred to build out our data centers and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, Equinix excludes depreciation from its operating results when evaluating its operations.

In addition, in presenting the non-GAAP financial measures, Equinix also excludes amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets. Amortization expense is significantly affected by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period. We exclude amortization expense to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our prior periods. Equinix excludes accretion expense, both as it relates to its asset retirement obligations as well as its accrued restructuring charges, as these expenses represent costs which Equinix also believes are not meaningful in evaluating Equinix's current operations. Equinix excludes stock-based compensation expense, as it can vary significantly from period to period based on share price and the timing, size and nature of equity awards. As such, Equinix and many investors and analysts exclude stock-based compensation expense to compare its operating results with those of other companies. Equinix excludes restructuring charges from its non-GAAP financial measures. The restructuring charges relate to Equinix's decision to exit leases for excess space adjacent to several of its IBX data centers, which it did not intend to build out, or its decision to reverse such restructuring charges. Equinix also excludes impairment charges generally related to certain long-lived assets. The impairment charges are related to expense recognized whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of assets are not recoverable. Equinix also excludes gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Finally, Equinix excludes transaction costs from its non-GAAP financial measures to allow more comparable comparisons of the financial results to the historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs Equinix incurs in connection with business combinations and formation of joint ventures, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing the long-term performance of Equinix. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods.

Equinix also presents funds from operations ("FFO") and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), both commonly used in the REIT industry, as supplemental performance measures. Additionally, Equinix presents AFFO per share, which is also commonly used in the REIT industry. AFFO per share offers investors and industry analysts a perspective of Equinix's underlying operating performance when compared to other REIT companies. FFO is calculated in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. AFFO represents FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, recurring capital expenditures, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items. Equinix excludes depreciation expense, amortization expense, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges and transaction costs for the same reasons that they are excluded from the other non-GAAP financial measures mentioned above.

Equinix includes an adjustment for revenues from installation fees, since installation fees are deferred and recognized ratably over the period of contract term, although the fees are generally paid in a lump sum upon installation. Equinix includes an adjustment for straight-line rent expense on its operating leases, since the total minimum lease payments are recognized ratably over the lease term, although the lease payments generally increase over the lease term. Equinix also includes an adjustment to contract costs incurred to obtain contracts, since contract costs are capitalized and amortized over the estimated period of benefit on a straight-line basis, although costs of obtaining contracts are generally incurred and paid during the period of obtaining the contracts. The adjustments for installation revenues, straight-line rent expense and contract costs are intended to isolate the cash activity included within the straight-lined or amortized results in the consolidated statement of operations. Equinix excludes the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums as these expenses relate to the initial costs incurred in connection with its debt financings that have no current or future cash obligations. Equinix excludes gain or loss on debt extinguishment since it represents a cost that is not a good indicator of Equinix's current or future operating performance. Equinix includes an income tax expense adjustment, which represents the non-cash tax impact due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions that do not relate to the current period's operations. Equinix excludes recurring capital expenditures, which represent expenditures to extend the useful life of its IBX and xScale data centers or other assets that are required to support current revenues. Equinix also excludes net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, which represents results that are not a good indicator of our current or future operating performance.

Equinix presents constant currency results of operations, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP results of operations. However, Equinix has presented this non-GAAP financial measure to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of Equinix's business performance. To present this information, Equinix's current and comparative prior period revenues and certain operating expenses from entities with functional currencies other than the U.S. dollar are converted into U.S. dollars at a consistent exchange rate for purposes of each result being compared.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Equinix presents such non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate its operating results in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be its core, ongoing business operations. Management believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability with past reports and provides a better understanding of the overall performance of the business and its ability to perform in subsequent periods. Equinix believes that if it did not provide such non-GAAP financial information, investors would not have all the necessary data to analyze Equinix effectively.

Investors should note that the non-GAAP financial measures used by Equinix may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as those of other companies. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when comparing non-GAAP financial measures used by us to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. Equinix does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial data, such as depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, net income or loss from operations, cash generated from operating activities and cash used in investing activities, and as a result, is not able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for forward-looking data without unreasonable effort. The impact of such adjustments could be significant. Equinix intends to calculate the various non-GAAP financial measures in future periods consistent with how they were calculated for the periods presented within this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the current inflationary environment; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

Recurring revenues

$      1,603,474


$      1,563,616


$      1,466,126


$      6,220,485


$      5,658,030

Non-recurring revenues

102,904


111,560


97,989


415,052


340,515

Revenues

1,706,378


1,675,176


1,564,115


6,635,537


5,998,545

Cost of revenues

910,435


885,650


830,735


3,472,422


3,074,340

Gross profit

795,943


789,526


733,380


3,163,115


2,924,205

Operating expenses:










Sales and marketing

189,798


182,997


187,055


741,232


718,356

General and administrative

343,711


334,625


293,144


1,301,797


1,090,981

Transaction costs

9,405


5,197


24,948


22,769


55,935

Impairment charges





7,306

(Gain) loss on asset sales

3,304


(15,414)


(373)


(10,845)


(1,301)

Total operating expenses

546,218


507,405


504,774


2,054,953


1,871,277

Income from operations

249,725


282,121


228,606


1,108,162


1,052,928

Interest and other income (expense):










Interest income

1,130


411


1,244


2,644


8,654

Interest expense

(80,227)


(78,943)


(90,912)


(336,082)


(406,466)

Other income (expense)

(5,802)


1,482


(2,697)


(50,647)


6,913

Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment

214


179


(44,001)


(115,125)


(145,804)

Total interest and other, net

(84,685)


(76,871)


(136,366)


(499,210)


(536,703)

Income before income taxes

165,040


205,250


92,240


608,952


516,225

Income tax expense

(41,899)


(53,224)


(41,304)


(109,224)


(146,151)

Net income

123,141


152,026


50,936


499,728


370,074

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

133


190


58


463


(297)

Net income attributable to Equinix

$         123,274


$         152,216


$           50,994


$         500,191


$         369,777

Net income per share attributable to Equinix:







Basic net income per share

$               1.37


$               1.69


$               0.57


$               5.57


$               4.22

Diluted net income per share

$               1.36


$               1.68


$               0.57


$               5.53


$               4.18

Shares used in computing basic net income per share

90,240


89,858


89,113


89,772


87,700

Shares used in computing diluted net income per share

90,752


90,467


89,726


90,409


88,410











EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

Net income

$       123,141


$       152,026


$         50,936


$       499,728


$       370,074

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:

Foreign currency translation adjustment ("CTA") gain (loss)

(115,278)


(260,011)


481,625


(559,969)


548,560

Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges

8,514


28,270


(27,824)


60,562


(82,790)

Net investment hedge CTA gain (loss)

62,763


131,080


(265,340)


326,982


(444,553)

Net actuarial gain on defined benefit plans

16


14


8


57


85

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(43,985)


(100,647)


188,469


(172,368)


21,302

Comprehensive income, net of tax

79,156


51,379


239,405


327,360


391,376

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

133


190


58


463


(297)

Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(5)



(36)


(15)


(57)

Comprehensive income attributable to Equinix

$         79,284


$         51,569


$       239,427


$       327,808


$       391,022

EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)



December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$               1,536,358


$               1,604,869

Short-term investments


4,532

Accounts receivable, net

681,809


676,738

Other current assets

462,739


323,016

Assets held for sale

276,195


Total current assets

2,957,101


2,609,155

Property, plant and equipment, net

15,445,775


14,503,084

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,282,418


1,475,057

Goodwill

5,372,071


5,472,553

Intangible assets, net

1,935,267


2,170,945

Other assets

926,066


776,047

Total assets

$             27,918,698


$             27,006,841

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$                  879,144


$                  844,862

Accrued property, plant and equipment

187,334


301,155

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

144,029


154,207

Current portion of finance lease liabilities

147,841


137,683

Current portion of mortgage and loans payable

33,087


82,289

Current portion of senior notes


150,186

Other current liabilities

214,519


354,368

Total current liabilities

1,605,954


2,024,750

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

1,107,180


1,308,627

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

1,989,668


1,784,816

Mortgage and loans payable, less current portion

586,577


1,287,254

Senior notes, less current portion

10,984,144


9,018,277

Other liabilities

763,411


948,999

Total liabilities

17,036,934


16,372,723

Common stock

91


89

Additional paid-in capital

15,984,597


15,028,357

Treasury stock

(112,208)


(122,118)

Accumulated dividends

(6,165,140)


(5,119,274)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,085,751)


(913,368)

Retained earnings

2,260,493


1,760,302

Total Equinix stockholders' equity

10,882,082


10,633,988

Non-controlling interests

(318)


130

Total stockholders' equity

10,881,764


10,634,118

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$             27,918,698


$             27,006,841









Ending headcount by geographic region is as follows:




Americas headcount

5,056


4,599

EMEA headcount

3,611


3,405

Asia-Pacific headcount

2,277


2,009

Total headcount

10,944


10,013

EQUINIX, INC.
Summary of Debt Principal Outstanding
(in thousands)
(unaudited)



December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020





Finance lease liabilities

$                         2,137,509


$                          1,922,499





Term loans

549,343


1,288,779

Mortgage payable and other loans payable

70,321


80,764

Plus (minus): mortgage premium, debt discount and issuance costs, net

(1,276)


1,427

Total mortgage and loans payable principal

618,388


1,370,970





Senior notes

10,984,144


9,168,463

Plus: debt discount and issuance costs

117,986


92,773

Less: debt premium


(186)

Total senior notes principal

11,102,130


9,261,050





Total debt principal outstanding

$                       13,858,027


$                        12,554,519

EQUINIX, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020












Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

$       123,141


$       152,026


$         50,936


$       499,728


$       370,074


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

428,764


419,684


378,859


1,660,524


1,427,010


Stock-based compensation

96,379


94,710


79,361


363,774


294,952


Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts and premiums

4,375


4,390


3,951


17,135


15,739


(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment

(214)


(179)


44,001


115,125


145,804


Loss (gain) on asset sales

3,304


(15,414)


(373)


(10,845)


(1,301)


Impairment charges





7,306


Other items

6,089


5,932


(158)


34,499


18,071


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable

109,440


(53,984)


63,516


(1,873)


25,412


Income taxes, net

27,598


21,735


(2,448)


(16,602)


(22,641)


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

54,628


67,169


(10,045)


64,596


25,801


Operating lease right-of-use assets

37,862


40,953


39,039


140,590


153,650


Operating lease liabilities

(39,782)


(37,423)


(35,472)


(177,533)


(142,863)


Other assets and liabilities

40,521


(34,853)


74,981


(141,912)


(7,188)

Net cash provided by operating activities

892,105


664,746


686,148


2,547,206


2,309,826

Cash flows from investing activities:






Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net

(30,394)


(52,138)


(62,099)


(103,476)


(98,411)


Business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired


(158,498)


(702,024)


(158,498)


(1,180,272)


Real estate acquisitions

(6,988)


(107,212)


(75,720)


(201,837)


(200,182)


Purchases of other property, plant and equipment

(817,405)


(678,277)


(834,330)


(2,751,512)


(2,282,504)


Proceeds from asset sales

34,091


174,494


334,397


208,585


334,397

Net cash used in investing activities

(820,696)


(821,631)


(1,339,776)


(3,006,738)


(3,426,972)















Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from employee equity awards


37,594



77,628


62,118


Payment of dividend distributions

(259,455)


(262,362)


(237,756)


(1,042,909)


(947,933)


Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs

398,271




497,870


1,981,375


Proceeds from mortgage and loans payable





750,790


Proceeds from senior notes, net of debt discounts



1,845,891


3,878,662


4,431,627


Repayment of finance lease liabilities

(35,410)


(31,252)


(40,842)


(165,539)


(115,288)


Repayment of mortgage and loans payable

(10,584)


(10,367)


(20,857)


(717,010)


(829,466)


Repayment of senior notes



(1,923,000)


(1,990,650)


(4,363,761)


Debt extinguishment costs



(29,296)


(99,185)


(111,700)


Debt issuance costs



(15,970)


(25,102)


(42,236)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

92,822


(266,387)


(421,830)


413,765


815,526

Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(6,335)


(7,085)


35,065


(30,474)


40,702

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

157,896


(430,357)


(1,040,393)


(76,241)


(260,918)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,391,558


1,821,915


2,666,088


1,625,695


1,886,613

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$    1,549,454


$    1,391,558


$    1,625,695


$    1,549,454


$    1,625,695

Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for taxes

$         16,019


$         35,755


$         27,385


$       134,411


$       143,934

Cash paid for interest

$       110,282


$         86,466


$       132,034


$       426,439


$       498,408












Free cash flow (negative free cash flow)(1)

$       101,803


$      (104,747)


$      (591,529)


$      (356,056)


$  (1,018,735)












Adjusted free cash flow (2)

$       108,791


$       160,963


$       186,215


$            4,279


$       361,719


































(1)

We define free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (excluding the net purchases, sales and maturities of investments) as presented below:



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


Net cash provided by operating activities as presented above

$       892,105


$       664,746


$       686,148


$    2,547,206


$    2,309,826


Net cash used in investing activities as presented above

(820,696)


(821,631)


(1,339,776)


(3,006,738)


(3,426,972)


Purchases, sales and maturities of investments, net

30,394


52,138


62,099


103,476


98,411


Free cash flow (negative free cash flow)

$       101,803


$      (104,747)


$      (591,529)


$      (356,056)


$  (1,018,735)












(2)

We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above, excluding any real estate and business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired as presented below:


Free cash flow (negative free cash flow) as defined above

$       101,803


$      (104,747)


$      (591,529)


$      (356,056)


$  (1,018,735)


Less business acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired


158,498


702,024


158,498


1,180,272


Less real estate acquisitions

6,988


107,212


75,720


201,837


200,182


Adjusted free cash flow

$       108,791


$       160,963


$       186,215


$            4,279


$       361,719












EQUINIX, INC.
Non-GAAP Measures and Other Supplemental Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2021


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2020


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


Recurring revenues

$   1,603,474


$    1,563,616


$   1,466,126


$   6,220,485


$   5,658,030


Non-recurring revenues

102,904


111,560


97,989


415,052


340,515


Revenues (1)

1,706,378


1,675,176


1,564,115


6,635,537


5,998,545













Cash cost of revenues (2)

577,991


564,499


539,667


2,197,496


1,991,341


Cash gross profit (3)

1,128,387


1,110,677


1,024,448


4,438,041


4,007,204













Cash operating expenses (4)(7):










Cash sales and marketing expenses (5)

121,637


114,112


119,805


464,084


452,800


Cash general and administrative expenses (6)

219,173


210,267


193,241


829,573


701,506


Total cash operating expenses (4)(7)

340,810


324,379


313,046


1,293,657


1,154,306













Adjusted EBITDA (8)

$      787,577


$       786,298


$      711,402


$   3,144,384


$   2,852,898













Cash gross margins (9)

66     %


66     %


65     %


67     %


67     %













Adjusted EBITDA

    margins (10)

46     %


47     %


45     %


47     %


48     %













Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate (11)

4  %


(64) %


(58) %


46     %


38     %













FFO (12)

$      406,880


$       407,981


$      301,747


$   1,572,997


$   1,300,630













AFFO (13) (14)

$      564,194


$       628,270


$      516,965


$   2,451,229


$   2,189,145













Basic FFO per share (15)

$             4.51


$              4.54


$             3.39


$           17.52


$           14.83













Diluted FFO per share (15)

$             4.48


$              4.51


$             3.36


$           17.40


$           14.71













Basic AFFO per share (15)

$             6.25


$              6.99


$             5.80


$           27.31


$           24.96













Diluted AFFO per share(15)

$             6.22


$              6.94


$             5.76


$           27.11


$           24.76























(1)

The geographic split of our revenues on a services basis is presented below:

















Americas Revenues:






















Colocation

$      512,424


$       504,711


$      472,227


$   2,002,253


$   1,820,709


Interconnection

177,661


168,511


161,334


678,677


622,327


Managed infrastructure

46,045


43,313


36,787


168,577


120,159


Other

5,184


4,757


5,393


12,430


19,605


Recurring revenues

741,314


721,292


675,741


2,861,937


2,582,800


Non-recurring revenues

40,801


41,761


36,361


159,814


124,958


Revenues

$      782,115


$       763,053


$      712,102


$   3,021,751


$   2,707,758
























EMEA Revenues:






















Colocation

$      410,457


$       400,395


$      369,523


$   1,597,830


$   1,504,770


Interconnection

66,821


65,809


58,345


259,538


213,490


Managed infrastructure

30,205


31,445


37,883


124,937


127,722


Other

5,259


5,639


4,561


19,626


18,738


Recurring revenues

512,742


503,288


470,312


2,001,931


1,864,720


Non-recurring revenues

40,601


41,939


40,995


153,285


131,669


Revenues

$      553,343


$       545,227


$      511,307


$   2,155,216


$   1,996,389













Asia-Pacific Revenues:






















Colocation

$      268,908


$       259,092


$      246,864


$   1,042,131


$      933,522


Interconnection

58,418


56,789


51,065


223,287


187,441


Managed infrastructure

20,928


21,572


22,876


87,343


89,464


Other

1,164


1,583


(732)


3,856


83


Recurring revenues

349,418


339,036


320,073


1,356,617


1,210,510


Non-recurring revenues

21,502


27,860


20,633


101,953


83,888


Revenues

$      370,920


$       366,896


$      340,706


$   1,458,570


$   1,294,398













Worldwide Revenues:






















Colocation

$   1,191,789


$    1,164,198


$   1,088,614


$   4,642,214


$   4,259,001


Interconnection

302,900


291,109


270,744


1,161,502


1,023,258


Managed infrastructure

97,178


96,330


97,546


380,857


337,345


Other

11,607


11,979


9,222


35,912


38,426


Recurring revenues

1,603,474


1,563,616


1,466,126


6,220,485


5,658,030


Non-recurring revenues

102,904


111,560


97,989


415,052


340,515


Revenues

$   1,706,378


$    1,675,176


$   1,564,115


$   6,635,537


$   5,998,545























(2)

We define cash cost of revenues as cost of revenues less depreciation, amortization, accretion and stock-based compensation as presented below:







Cost of revenues

$      910,435


$       885,650


$      830,735


$   3,472,422


$   3,074,340


Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

(322,194)


(311,438)


(283,029)


(1,236,488)


(1,050,106)


Stock-based compensation expense

(10,250)


(9,713)


(8,039)


(38,438)


(32,893)


Cash cost of revenues

$      577,991


$       564,499


$      539,667


$   2,197,496


$   1,991,341













The geographic split of our cash cost of revenues is presented below:

















Americas cash cost of revenues

$      244,245


$       239,172


$      217,170


$      911,556


$      793,601


EMEA cash cost of revenues

208,569


204,174


199,827


808,587


754,056


Asia-Pacific cash cost of revenues

125,177


121,153


122,670


477,353


443,684


Cash cost of revenues

$      577,991


$       564,499


$      539,667


$   2,197,496


$   1,991,341






(3)

We define cash gross profit as revenues less cash cost of revenues (as defined above).












(4)

We define cash operating expense as selling, general, and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. We also refer to cash operating expense as cash selling, general and administrative expense or "cash SG&A".







Selling, general, and administrative expense

$      533,509


$       517,622


$      480,199


$   2,043,029


$   1,809,337


Depreciation and amortization expense

(106,570)


(108,246)


(95,830)


(424,036)


(376,904)


Stock-based compensation expense

(86,129)


(84,997)


(71,323)


(325,336)


(278,127)


Cash operating expense

$      340,810


$       324,379


$      313,046


$   1,293,657


$   1,154,306












(5)

We define cash sales and marketing expense as sales and marketing expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:













Sales and marketing expense

$      189,798


$       182,997


$      187,055


$      741,232


$      718,356


Depreciation and amortization expense

(48,064)


(48,320)


(48,745)


(198,004)


(192,661)


Stock-based compensation expense

(20,097)


(20,565)


(18,505)


(79,144)


(72,895)


Cash sales and marketing expense

$      121,637


$       114,112


$      119,805


$      464,084


$      452,800


































(6)

We define cash general and administrative expense as general and administrative expense less depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation as presented below:













General and administrative expense

$      343,711


$       334,625


$      293,144


$   1,301,797


$   1,090,981


Depreciation and amortization expense

(58,506)


(59,926)


(47,085)


(226,032)


(184,243)


Stock-based compensation expense

(66,032)


(64,432)


(52,818)


(246,192)


(205,232)


Cash general and administrative expense

$      219,173


$       210,267


$      193,241


$      829,573


$      701,506












(7)

The geographic split of our cash operating expense, or cash SG&A, as defined above, is presented below:













Americas cash SG&A

$      203,594


$       202,113


$      195,180


$      783,735


$      728,135


EMEA cash SG&A

85,083


73,500


74,205


313,296


268,087


Asia-Pacific cash SG&A

52,133


48,766


43,661


196,626


158,084


Cash SG&A

$      340,810


$       324,379


$      313,046


$   1,293,657


$   1,154,306












(8)

We define adjusted EBITDA as income from operations excluding depreciation, amortization, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs and gain or loss on asset sales as presented below:













Income from operations

$      249,725


$       282,121


$      228,606


$   1,108,162


$   1,052,928


Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

428,764


419,684


378,859


1,660,524


1,427,010


Stock-based compensation expense

96,379


94,710


79,362


363,774


311,020


Impairment charges





7,306


Transaction costs

9,405


5,197


24,948


22,769


55,935


Loss (gain) on asset sales

3,304


(15,414)


(373)


(10,845)


(1,301)


Adjusted EBITDA

$      787,577


$       786,298


$      711,402


$   3,144,384


$   2,852,898













The geographic split of our adjusted EBITDA is presented below:

















Americas income from operations

$        29,550


$         26,520


$        22,066


$      165,380


$      178,454


Americas depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

221,814


219,106


195,437


866,039


731,979


Americas stock-based compensation expense

71,652


70,495


59,956


270,391


234,015


Americas transaction costs

6,372


4,478


23,634


17,328


43,922


Americas loss (gain) on asset sales

4,888


1,169


(1,341)


7,322


(2,348)


Americas adjusted EBITDA

$      334,276


$       321,768


$      299,752


$   1,326,460


$   1,186,022













EMEA income from operations

$      126,521


$       153,424


$      118,380


$      530,888


$      531,530


EMEA depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

116,813


115,026


103,067


458,754


390,025


EMEA stock-based compensation expense

15,312


15,022


12,139


57,578


48,151


EMEA transaction costs

2,629


664


718


4,280


1,490


EMEA (gain) loss on asset sales

(1,584)


(16,583)


2,971


(18,167)


3,050


EMEA adjusted EBITDA

$      259,691


$       267,553


$      237,275


$   1,033,333


$      974,246













Asia-Pacific income from operations

$        93,654


$       102,177


$        88,160


$      411,894


$      342,944


Asia-Pacific depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

90,137


85,552


80,355


335,731


305,006


Asia-Pacific stock-based compensation expense

9,415


9,193


7,267


35,805


28,854


Asia-Pacific impairment charges





7,306


Asia-Pacific transaction costs

404


55


596


1,161


10,523


Asia-Pacific gain on asset sales



(2,003)



(2,003)


Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA

$      193,610


$       196,977


$      174,375


$      784,591


$      692,630












(9)

We define cash gross margins as cash gross profit divided by revenues.

















Our cash gross margins by geographic region is presented below:

















Americas cash gross margins

69     %


69     %


70     %


70     %


71     %


EMEA cash gross margins

62     %


63     %


61     %


62     %


62     %


Asia-Pacific cash gross margins

66     %


67     %


64     %


67     %


66     %












(10)

We define adjusted EBITDA margins as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues.













Americas adjusted EBITDA margins

43     %


42     %


42     %


44     %


44     %


EMEA adjusted EBITDA margins

47     %


49     %


46     %


48     %


49     %


Asia-Pacific adjusted EBITDA margins

52     %


54     %


51     %


54     %


54     %



(11)

We define adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate as incremental adjusted EBITDA growth divided by incremental revenue growth as follows:













Adjusted EBITDA - current period

$      787,577


$       786,298


$      711,402


$   3,144,384


$   2,852,898


Less adjusted EBITDA - prior period

(786,298)


(797,277)


(737,245)


(2,852,898)


(2,687,727)


Adjusted EBITDA growth

$           1,279


$      (10,979)


$     (25,843)


$      291,486


$      165,171













Revenues - current period

$   1,706,378


$    1,675,176


$   1,564,115


$   6,635,537


$   5,998,545


Less revenues - prior period

(1,675,176)


(1,657,919)


(1,519,767)


(5,998,545)


(5,562,140)


Revenue growth

$        31,202


$         17,257


$        44,348


$      636,992


$      436,405













Adjusted EBITDA flow-through rate

4         %


(64) %


(58) %


46     %


38     %












(12)

FFO is defined as net income or loss, excluding gain or loss from the disposition of real estate assets, depreciation and amortization on real estate assets and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.













Net income

$      123,141


$       152,026


$        50,936


$      499,728


$      370,074


Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

133


190


58


463


(297)


Net income attributable to Equinix

123,274


152,216


50,994


500,191


369,777


Adjustments:











Real estate depreciation

277,031


267,973


247,554


1,073,148


924,064


Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate property

4,693


(13,744)


2,494


(6,439)


4,063


Adjustments for FFO from unconsolidated joint ventures

1,882


1,536


705


6,097


2,726


FFO attributable to common shareholders

$      406,880


$       407,981


$      301,747


$   1,572,997


$   1,300,630












(13)

AFFO is defined as FFO, excluding depreciation and amortization expense on non-real estate assets, accretion, stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairment charges, transaction costs, an installation revenue adjustment, a straight-line rent expense adjustment, a contract cost adjustment, amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums, gain or loss on debt extinguishment, an income tax expense adjustment, net income or loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, recurring capital expenditures and adjustments from FFO to AFFO for unconsolidated joint ventures' and non-controlling interests' share of these items.


FFO attributable to common shareholders

$      406,880


$       407,981


$      301,747


$   1,572,997


$   1,300,630


Adjustments:











Installation revenue adjustment

5,767


13,710


3,504


27,928


(125)


Straight-line rent expense adjustment

(1,920)


3,855


3,567


9,677


10,787


Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums

4,375


4,390


3,951


17,135


15,739


Contract cost adjustment

(19,753)


(15,919)


(12,823)


(63,064)


(35,675)


Stock-based compensation expense

96,379


94,710


79,362


363,774


311,020


Non-real estate depreciation expense

99,014


100,604


79,693


377,658


300,258


Amortization expense

50,056


50,354


50,972


205,484


199,047


Accretion expense

2,663


753


640


4,234


3,641


Recurring capital expenditures

(85,693)


(47,735)


(74,446)


(199,089)


(160,637)


(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment

(214)


(179)


44,001


115,125


145,804


Transaction costs

9,405


5,197


24,948


22,769


55,935


Impairment charges (1)

(465)


(1,240)



31,847


7,306


Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (1)

(3,086)


11,256


10,837


(38,505)


33,220


Adjustments for AFFO from unconsolidated joint ventures

786


533


1,012


3,259


2,195


AFFO attributable to common shareholders

$      564,194


$       628,270


$      516,965


$   2,451,229


$   2,189,145













(1)  Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from the settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above.







(14)

 Following is how we reconcile from adjusted EBITDA to AFFO:











Adjusted EBITDA

$      787,577


$       786,298


$      711,402


$   3,144,384


$   2,852,898


Adjustments:











Interest expense, net of interest income

(79,097)


(78,532)


(89,668)


(333,438)


(397,812)


Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums

4,375


4,390


3,951


17,135


15,739


Income tax expense

(41,899)


(53,224)


(41,304)


(109,224)


(146,151)


Income tax expense (benefit) adjustment (1)

(3,086)


11,256


10,837


(38,505)


33,220


Straight-line rent expense adjustment

(1,920)


3,855


3,567


9,677


10,787


Contract cost adjustment

(19,753)


(15,919)


(12,823)


(63,064)


(35,675)


Installation revenue adjustment

5,767


13,710


3,504


27,928


(125)


Recurring capital expenditures

(85,693)


(47,735)


(74,446)


(199,089)


(160,637)


Other (expense) income

(5,802)


1,482


(2,697)


(50,647)


6,913


Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate property

4,693


(13,744)


2,494


(6,439)


4,063


Adjustments for unconsolidated JVs' and non-controlling interests

2,801


2,259


1,775


9,819


4,624


Adjustments for impairment charges (1)

(465)


(1,240)



31,847



Adjustment for gain (loss) on sale of asset

(3,304)


15,414


373


10,845


1,301


AFFO attributable to common shareholders

$      564,194


$       628,270


$      516,965


$   2,451,229


$   2,189,145













(1)  Impairment charges for 2021 relate to the impairment of an indemnification asset in Q2 2021 resulting from the settlement of a pre-acquisition uncertain tax position, which was recorded as Other Income (Expense) on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. This impairment charge was offset by the recognition of tax benefits in the same amount, which was included within the Income tax expense adjustment line on the table above.



(15)

The shares used in the computation of basic and diluted FFO and AFFO per share attributable to Equinix is presented below:













Shares used in computing basic net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share

90,240


89,858


89,113


89,772


87,700


Effect of dilutive securities:











Employee equity awards

512


609


613


637


710


Shares used in computing diluted net income per share, FFO per share and AFFO per share

90,752


90,467


89,726


90,409


88,410













Basic FFO per share

$             4.51


$              4.54


$             3.39


$           17.52


$           14.83


Diluted FFO per share

$             4.48


$              4.51


$             3.36


$           17.40


$           14.71













Basic AFFO per share

$             6.25


$              6.99


$             5.80


$           27.31


$           24.96


Diluted AFFO per share

$             6.22


$              6.94


$             5.76


$           27.11


$           24.76

