Old National Bancorp Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Urban Edge Properties & Corsair Gaming to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Old National Bancorp (NASD:ONB) will replace Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the S&P MidCap 400, Urban Edge Properties will replace Old National Bancorp in the S&P SmallCap 600, and Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASD:CRSR) will replace First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASD:FMBI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, February 18. Old National Bancorp is acquiring First Midwest Bancorp in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 16. Post-merger, Old National Bancorp will be more representative of the mid-cap market space. Urban Edge Properties is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector February 18, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Old National Bancorp ONB Financials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Urban Edge Properties UE Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Urban Edge Properties UE Real Estate

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Corsair Gaming CRSR Information

Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Old National Bancorp ONB Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion First Midwest Bancorp FMBI Financials

