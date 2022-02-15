Fun-Gal Snacks LLC Launches Popadelics™ Crunchy Mushroom Chips

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing a new vegan snack that's both tasty and better-for-you: Popadelics™ will be available for pre-order via Indiegogo starting on February 22. Popadelics will be offered in three bold, mouth-watering flavors: Trippin' Truffle Parm, Twisted Thai Chili, and Rad Rosemary and Salt.

Introducing Popadelics Crunchy Mushroom Chips: shiitake mushrooms reimagined for the modern superfood snacker.

Mushroom lovers and doubters alike will now be able to experience shiitake mushrooms like they never have before. To produce its signature crunch, Popadelics Crunchy Mushroom Chips leverage a unique cooking method called vacuum frying, which allows foods to cook at much lower temperatures while absorbing less oil and retaining more of their color, nutrients, texture, and flavor. Popadelics are also vegan and a good source of protein and fiber.

While Popadelics do not contain any psilocybin or any other psychedelics or narcotics, purchases will support the Fun-Gal Snacks Foundation, a charitable organization from the creators of Popadelics that will support various causes centered on health and wellness. Most notably, the Fun-Gal Snacks Foundation will support the Johns Hopkins Center of Psychedelic & Consciousness Research and their exploration for innovative treatments for improved mental health.

Early taste testers have been raving about Popadelics:

"These are genuinely one of the most delicious snacks I've had in quite some time, in any category. And I eat a LOT of better-for-you snacks," said Vanessa D.

"I wasn't quite sure what to expect, but I was very pleasantly surprised. I love the crunch and the fact that [Popadelics] doesn't spare the flavor, which is wonderfully bold. The bag didn't last long!" said Ginny R.

"This flavor [Trippin' Truffle Parm] right here changed my life. These are so good, I bet you can't eat just one!" said Raqueta R.

"I had never heard of a mushroom based snack before, so I was definitely curious how they would taste. I was blown away. I love spicy food so the Twisted Thai Chili was a much-welcomed surprise blast of flavor and crunch in one bite. I am also partial to the Rad Rosemary and Salt for a classic crunch," said Demi D.

"At first, I didn't know what to think, and I didn't know how it would taste. But the kick of flavor sets this apart from any other snack out there! It's so innovative, so creative, and very tasty. I look at mushrooms so differently now!" said Corbin P.

"I never thought a [better-for-you] snack could be so delicious and full of flavor. I can't wait to share these with everyone I know. They really hit the spot!" said Rebecca E.

"Popadelics Crunchy Mushroom Chips aren't just a snack – they're an experience," said Michael Casali, Co-Founder and CRO of Fun-Gal Snacks LLC.

"We're super psyched to turn everyone on – even mushroom doubters – to the superpowers of shiitake mushrooms," adds Marilyn Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fun-Gal Snacks LLC. "Popadelics are only the beginning. We're on a mission to create innovative snacks that harness the benefits of mushrooms and other underloved veggies."

Popadelics will be available nationwide for pre-order via Indiegogo starting on February 22 and will be available for online purchase in April at popadelics.com. Visit popadelics.com for more details on pre-orders and purchases.

About Fun-Gal Snacks LLC

Fun-Gal Snacks LLC is based in New York City and was founded on a mission to create innovative snacks that harness the benefits of mushrooms and other underloved veggies - all while supporting social causes. Popadelics, Fun-Gal Snacks™' flagship brand, is a mushroom-centric brand for the health-conscious individual who loves delicious, better-for-you snack food options. Their unique, vacuum frying cooking process paired with creative flavor combinations results in an unmatched experience that is incredibly tasty with a satisfying crunch – all while championing the added benefits found in shiitake mushrooms. For more information, visit popadelics.com.

Media Contact: press@popadelics.com

