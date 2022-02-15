Delos Capital Announces $300 Million First Close of its Third Life Sciences Fund

HONG KONG, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delos Capital, a Hong Kong-headquartered life sciences venture capital fund with a global presence and investment mandate, announces the successful $300 million first close of its Fund III. The first close of Fund III was completed in only 6 months of fundraising and attracted commitments from reputable investors across US and Greater China, with all existing investors in Delos Capital Fund II re-upped or upsized their commitments in Fund III.

"Our rigorous science-driven investment approach leveraging critical insights from our venture partners and senior advisors, who are world-class scientists and entrepreneurs, has resulted in industry-leading track record and earned us trust from investors and entrepreneurs globally. Our deep-rooted presence across both US and Greater China also has generated meaningful synergies for and among the portfolio companies" commented Henry Chen, Managing Partner of Delos Capital, "we are grateful for our investors' longstanding support; this reflects a strong vote of confidence in Delos Capital's vision and strategy".

With the first close of Fund III, Delos Capital is committed to building on its successful investment strategy and bringing to market promising solutions that improve patients' lives globally.

About Delos Capital

Delos Capital aims to identify and develop cutting-edge life sciences innovations through active investing, building, and operating word-class life science ventures across the US and Greater China. For more information, please visit: https://www.deloscapital.com/, or contact us through: Email info@deloscapital.com | TEL +852-3912-0500.

View original content:

SOURCE Delos Capital