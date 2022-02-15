BioCare, Inc. Welcomes Cory Shouse as Senior Vice President of Information Technology Shouse Brings More Than 15 Years of Analytics Technology Experience to BioCare, Inc. During a Time of Rapid Growth

PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare, Inc., a leading specialty pharmaceutical distribution partner that provides distribution, specialty pharmacy and logistics services, today announced the addition of IT expert Cory Shouse as Senior Vice President of Information Technology. With more than 15 years of experience in pharmaceutical services and distribution, Shouse will concentrate on delivering new digital capabilities for BioCare specialty providers and manufacturers, with an emphasis on improving data and analytics, enhancing customer experiences and driving better business outcomes.

"With Cory's impressive background in analytics technology and a passion for empowering a team, we are confident that he will play an integral role at BioCare as we continue to transform how life-saving therapies are distributed nationwide," said Linda Matthews, CEO of BioCare. "Cory is joining our team at a time of extraordinary growth, and we look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish."

With a history of leveraging technology to solve key business problems, Shouse is a proven leader who combines technical knowledge with strategic acumen to bring about meaningful change. He has been responsible for the development, integration and implementation of numerous IT capabilities across multiple Fortune 200 healthcare companies. His expertise will be invaluable across BioCare, which is comprised of BioCareSD, a national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, LogiCare3PL, a national provider of pharmaceutical logistics services that launched earlier this year, and more.

"It's clear that BioCare is on an impressive growth trajectory, evidenced by recent milestones such as the launch of LogiCare3PL. This, combined with the company's reputation for having a strong culture and wonderful leadership team, is what solidified my decision to join the team," said Shouse. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in the pharmaceutical services and provider sectors to deliver solutions that will improve access to life-saving therapies and ensure enhanced outcomes for all."

Shouse previously served as Head of Enterprise Data & Analytics at Tenet Healthcare, where he was responsible for key analytic capabilities such as data management, data governance and advanced analytics. Prior to that role, he spent more than a decade with AmerisourceBergen, where he served in various IT leadership roles across the specialty, animal health, global logistics and patient services units.

BioCare, Inc. is comprised of BioCareSD, a leading national specialty distributor of life-saving therapies, CanyonCareRX, a full-service specialty pharmacy, and LogiCare3PL, a national provider of time- and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical logistics services. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCare, Inc. has been devoted to delivering specialty and therapeutic biological products since 1982. For more information about BioCare, Inc., please visit www.biocare-us.com.

