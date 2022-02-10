SoftwareReviews Announces the Top Communications Platform as a Service Software for 2022

Infobip and EnableX are the 2022 Communications Platform as a Service Data Quadrant Gold Medalists.

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2022 Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Data Quadrant Awards, naming two providers as Gold Medalists. The following providers are winners according to the feedback provided by their end users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey:

The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the software provider. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product – all from the software user's point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.

Products are ranked by a composite satisfaction score that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

With a Net Emotional Footprint of +98, Infobip is loved by its customers for ease of implementation and cloud analytics and reporting. EnableX received a Net Emotional Footprint of +98 and performed well overall with ease of data implementation.

Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) software satisfied users by including state-of-the-art communication features. However, most users would like to see improvements in ease of customization.

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top providers in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their Net Promoter Scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: provider capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

