Seven UBS advisors in South Texas named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list

"These advisors go above and beyond for their clients, and this recognition proves that they are some of the best in the business," said Craig Vandegrift, South Texas Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "I'm consistently impressed by these talented women, many who have been on this list multiple times. We are proud to have them on our team and watch their continued success for their clients."

The UBS advisors in South Texas named to the list are:

The Forbes/SHOOK Research sixth annual Top Women Wealth Advisors list is made up of 1,377 advisors who collectively manage $1.9 trillion in client assets. The list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which researched and interviewed candidates who had been nominated by their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-women-advisors.

