SBI ASSOCIATION MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOBUE & MAJDALANY ASSOCIATION MANAGEMENT

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI Association Management (SBI), a full-service association management company (AMC) headquartered in Seattle, announced today that effective February 1, 2022 it acquired LoBue & Majdalany Association Management (L&M), an AMC based in San Francisco. Both firms are accredited by the AMC Institute and owned by Collegium, a privately held parent company which includes a collection of services firms exclusively serving the nonprofit sector.

(PRNewswire)

SBI Association Management, a full-service association management company (AMC) acquires LoBue & Majdalany.

At launch, SBI President Alope Pardee said "We are thrilled by this opportunity to expand our reach and welcome the L&M team and clients to SBI. The additional executive expertise and experience that this acquisition brings will only amplify our impact." The acquisition adds a variety of national association clients in the technology and healthcare sectors to SBI's current portfolio of regional, national, and international associations.

L&M President & CEO Michael LoBue, CAE, will transition to a new role with Collegium, while Michael Majdalany, CAE, Vice President & COO of L&M will become the Managing Director of the SBI San Francisco office. Majdalany said, "Joining SBI will enable us to expand both the depth and breadth of the services we bring to our clients, while delivering the same personalized attention and association expertise L&M is known for."

The San Francisco team will continue to operate independently, with expanded resources available through SBI. In the long-term, SBI will explore opportunities to integrate operations with a goal to enhance and expand services to the association community overall.

About SBI Association Management

SBI Association Management is known for providing innovative technology solutions, marketing, event management, financial, and executive services to manage and grow member-based professional societies and associations. For more than 40 years, SBI has provided strategic counsel and managed the day-to-day operations of its client organizations so their members can thrive.

For more information, visit www.sbims.com

LoBue & Majdalany Association Management

LoBue & Majdalany (L&M) has assisted diverse group of industry trade associations and professional societies in reaching their full potential for 29 years. L&M has provided critical advice, counsel and services to associations to serve their management and operational needs and has been a Charter Accredited AMC since 2004.

For more information, visit www.lm-mgmt.com

About Collegium

Collegium is the privately held parent company to select best-in-class professional services firms exclusively serving the nonprofit sector. Collegium partner companies deliver unparalleled, integrated consulting services to nonprofits around the globe. Collegium is organized into five core pillars of professional services: fundraising; management & strategy; talent recruitment & development; branding & communications; and technology & data.

For more information, visit www.collegiumpartners.com

Collegium logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Collegium Holdings, Inc.