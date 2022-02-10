Robert Half Ranked No. 1 Staffing Company on Forbes' List of America's Best Large Employers 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE symbol: RHI) has once again been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers and is the top-ranked staffing firm on the list.

The list is based on an independent survey of approximately 60,000 participants from a wide range of companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Respondents were asked to rate their employer on several attributes, including working conditions, compensation, potential for development and company image.

"We are honored to again be named by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and success of our teams, and to our commitment to providing a best-in-class employee experience — from empowering our people with flexibility and choice in where they work to providing access to professional development, employee network groups and new technology."

Robert Half was one of a select few companies and the only in its industry recently named to FORTUNE's "Most Admired Companies®" list for the 25th consecutive year, and has been recognized by Bloomberg and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Read more about Robert Half's corporate responsibility commitments.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

