Quantum Metric announces the winners of the CPD Signal Awards Digital teams honored at Quantum LEAP 2022 for outstanding achievements in innovation using Continuous Product Design

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, the pioneer in Continuous Product Design, has announced the 2022 CPD Signal Award winners. The annual awards program honors Quantum Metric customers that have embraced the practices of Continuous Product Design (CPD) to break down silos within their organization and put customers at the heart of their digital innovations.

Digital teams honored at Quantum LEAP 2022 for outstanding achievements in innovation using Continuous Product Design (PRNewswire)

"A customer-driven future is not dictated by great technology, but by the people and processes that power it," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "The winners of this year's CPD Signal awards have harnessed the practices of CPD to effectively cross-collaborate, design and build the next generation of digital experiences. Our congratulations to all of the winners, it's your continued dedication to your customers that will drive digital innovation forward."

Winners of the CPD Signal awards earned accolades in one of four categories, recognizing both outstanding leadership and team collaboration. Submissions were judged by a team of CPD and industry experts based on nominees' strategy and resulting business impact.

Winners were named during a virtual ceremony as part of the closing keynotes at Quantum LEAP 2022. The 2022 CPD Signal winners included:

Porsche Williams of Home Depot for the Customer-Centric Leadership Award. Acknowledged as an exemplary leader who leverages CPD to overcome barriers and build a culture of unparalleled cross-team alignment and customer-obsession.

Morteza Moghaddam of Vista and Alli Rubin of FanDuel for the Customer-Centric Trailblazer Award .

Recognized for their outstanding emerging ambassadorship of CPD through their passion and adoption of the three CPD habits: proactive discovery, quantified empathy and customer-centric prioritization.

AT&T and SeaWorld for the Customer-Centric Team Award.

Honored for their exceptional cross-functional teamwork, powered through CPD, which allows them to innovate with speed and confidence.

BetVictor for the Customer-Centric Experience Award.

Celebrated as an extraordinarily innovative team leveraging CPD to design and build a digital experience that exceeds customer expectations and supports business growth.

Ciabarra noted,"When we decided to champion the practices of CPD, we couldn't have anticipated how our customers would adopt the framework and make it their own. Our customers have proved that CPD is not just a business standard, but a shift in company culture. It's about building cross-team connections that result in a more supportive, personalized experience for our customers' customers."

For more information on the CPD Signal Award winners and Quantum Metric, visit www.QuanutmMetric.com.

About Quantum Metric

As the pioneer in Continuous Product Design, Quantum Metric helps organizations put customers at the heart of everything they do. The Quantum Metric platform empowers a customer-centric culture, helping business and technology teams align faster on customer needs and prioritize the opportunities that will drive the most value. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 29 percent of the world's internet users, supporting globally recognized brands in retail, travel, financial services, and telecommunications. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as a tech unicorn with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit quantummetric.com.

