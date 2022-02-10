North Carolina Bar Association Appoints Michael Roessler to New Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Committee

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Scott Farrin Partner Michael Roessler has been appointed to the North Carolina Bar Association's (NCBA) new Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) Committee. SOGI's goal is to secure full equality for members of the LGBTQ+ community in the NCBA, the legal profession, and society. Roessler's term will start immediately with the committee's first meeting in January.



Firm President and CEO James S. Farrin said, "We are proud that Michael has been selected to serve on this important new NCBA committee and are confident that he will contribute significantly to its goal of securing full equality for the LGBTQ+ community."

In addition to the NCBA, Roessler is also a member of the North Carolina Advocates for Justice. He is licensed to practice law in both South and North Carolina and is a North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialist in workers' compensation law – a certification that fewer than 1% of all attorneys licensed to practice in North Carolina can claim. Roessler was named to the 2022 "Best Lawyers" list for Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants by Best Lawyers in America.1



