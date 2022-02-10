MedCore Announces the Sale of Cooks Hill Manor in Centralia, Washington

CENTRALIA, Wash., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCore Partners is pleased to announce the sale of Cooks Hill Manor, a 72-unit assisted living community in Centralia, Washington.

Cooks Hill Manor (PRNewswire)

"This was a strategic disposition for MedCore and its investors as we continue to build and capitalize our value-add senior housing acquisition portfolio in multiple markets across the United States. This was a profitable disposition for us as the seller and will be a great project for the buyer going forward," said Anthony Fulco, Director of Acquisitions. "We would like to thank Tony Cassie at Walker Dunlop for facilitating this transaction."

MedCore currently owns 15 senior living communities in Arizona, California, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. In addition, MedCore has two senior living projects under construction, both of which will open in 2022. This will bring their seniors housing portfolio to 17 assets with 2,032 units.

To learn more about this project or MedCore, please contact Anthony Fulco at (713) 471-4750.

