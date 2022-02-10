iWave Expands Fundraising Intelligence Data Suite with Legacy.com

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - February 10, 2022 – iWave , the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, announced today that it is expanding its fundraising intelligence data suite with Legacy.com, the world's largest commercial provider of online memorials.

With Legacy.com obituary data, nonprofits will have access to key donor information and be able to find new prospects, learn more about current donors, and better tailor cultivation through the donor journey. In addition to providing information to flag deceased individuals in your donor management system, online memorials can provide a wealth of information about current and prospective donors including trusts, family members, alumni involvement, disbursement of wealth, and causes supported.

The addition of Legacy.com will give iWave clients access to online memorial notices from 27,000+ funeral homes and 1,200+ newspaper sources so they can locate key information on prospects and events related to a philanthropic cause. This information can be added to prospect profiles, alerts can be set to stay up-to-date on important prospect updates, and search results can easily be exported.

"We are delighted to be able to add another valuable information source to our data suite," said Kristin Daye, Director of Product Management at iWave. "Fundraising intelligence is only as valuable as the data feeding it, which is why we do such a rigorous vetting of potential new data sources. Legacy.com was an obvious choice because it comes so highly recognized by our clients as a trusted provider of online memorials and it is the world's largest provider of this information."

This new data source comes on the heels of the launches of two new iWave innovations. iWave Smart Alerts is the industry's first solution that uses AI to monitor target donors and automatically deliver new intelligence, helping nonprofits accelerate their digital transformation. iWave Connections is a relationship intelligence feature that enables nonprofits to use their donors' networks to uncover more prospects and raise more donations.





