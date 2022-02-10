EBlock Expands Premier Dealer-to-Dealer Digital Auction to the Southeastern U.S. Beginning February 22

Virtual marketplace that simulates energy of a live auction

BURLINGTON, Vt., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EBlock , a leading digital automotive auction, today announced the expansion of its North American presence to serve all automotive dealerships located in the Southeastern United States - spanning AL, FL, GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, VA, WV - beginning February 22, 2022.

EBlock's real-time virtual auction empowers today's most innovative dealerships and wholesalers to buy and sell inventory in less time on a platform that creates the same energy and urgency of a live auction. With set auction times, run lists, and cars bought and sold in 60-seconds, EBlock simulates the physical auction environment with a powerful end-to-end experience in a completely digital format.

"Vehicle inventory is tighter and more expensive than ever. Dealers are searching for quicker ways to buy and sell inventory to keep up with demand," said Jason McClenahan, President and CEO of E INC, the parent company of EBlock. "Dealers need a digital auction partner with set auction times that work into their busy schedules because they can't afford to be tied to the screen following an auction all day long. Drawing on our experience in western U.S. and Canada we are equipped to deliver a fast and efficient experience that saves dealers time and money while still preserving the energy of the live auction they know and love."

EBlock's user-driven interface includes intuitive features and services built for buyers, enabling dealers to access more inventory in less time, no matter where they are:

Set auction times with run lists allow buyers and sellers to get organized;

Cars are bought and sold in 60 seconds;

Powerful filter, search and notifications connect buyers with the right inventory; and

Saved searches, watchlists, autobids and multiple virtual lanes make buying fast and efficient.

"We utilize EBlock for our wholesale needs," said Mark Zigler, Pre-Owned Director at Thompson's Family of Dealerships, based in California. "We value the ease and simplicity of the platform and professionalism of the entire team. On-site, accurate condition reports, and zero risk. We save thousands every month on transport costs and sale fees."

Additionally, EBlock provides a comprehensive assurance program, detailed condition reports, full transparency of who is selling and bidding, so dealers can transact with confidence. That, combined with end-to-end auction logistics, deliver a frictionless experience for buyers and sellers.

In celebration of the launch, dealers who buy and sell during the first month of EBlock's Southeastern U.S. auctions will earn chances to win premium prizes along with special incentives.

About EBlock

Based in Burlington, VT, EBlock is ranked as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America, earning a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and holding in the top 50 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 in Canada. EBlock's publicly-traded parent company, E INC, is an automotive technology company on a mission to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience.

