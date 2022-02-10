Beacon Pointe Continues North Carolina Expansion

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") announced its latest partnership with Altavista Wealth Management ("Altavista") with offices based in Asheville and Charlotte, North Carolina. With over $700M in assets under management, Altavista is Beacon Pointe's third partnership in the Carolinas in the past 14-months.

The Altavista team is led by Dan Akers and Kyle Boyd who will both become Partners and Managing Directors at Beacon Pointe. In addition to Akers and Boyd, eight other professionals make up the experienced and talented Asheville and Charlotte-based teams that will be folding into Beacon Pointe.

"We are thrilled to be joining a firm with such extensive investment and financial planning capabilities," shares Dan Akers, Wealth Advisor and Founding Principal at Altavista. "For our team, there is no substitute for time spent with clients, so to be able to tap into these incredible expanded resources that will allow our team to spend more quality time with clients delivering on a premier service experience is something we are truly excited about."

"Having already established offices in North Carolina last year through our partnership with DMJ Wealth Advisors, we are excited to cover even more territory in the state," comments Matt Cooper, President, Beacon Pointe Advisors. "Altavista's extensive team, alignment in culture, and deep ties with their respective communities speak to how great this team is, and we are honored to have them represent Beacon Pointe in their local marketplace."

Since its founding in 2003, Altavista has focused on building a strong business with their clients' goals and aspirations top of mind with focuses and expertise in trust and corporate fiduciary services and estate planning. They have also devoted much time and effort to developing initiatives serving women investors. When looking for a potential partner, the decision to join Beacon Pointe was fueled in large part by a desire to expand service offerings available to clients, continue to add further density in the Charlotte and Asheville marketplace and tap into additional resources. The legacy of Altavista's "Women in Conversation" initiative, spearheaded by Jacqui Friedrich in 2013, will continue as part of Beacon Pointe's Women's Advisory Institute.

"From a culture perspective, we knew right away that the team at Beacon Pointe was the best fit for us," comments Kyle Boyd, Wealth Advisor and Founding Principal at Altavista. "The people, the sense of community and the long-term goals and organizational initiatives that exist at Beacon Pointe so clearly align with the principles that make up the fabric of our Altavista team, we couldn't have asked for a better firm to merge with as we take this next step toward expanding our business and service offerings."

Dan Akers, CFP®, CPA, has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and began his career as Trust Officer of Wachovia Trust Services and previously served as Vice President for Merrill Lynch Trust Company of North Carolina. Dan earned his bachelor's from the University of Virginia, his MBA from Wake Forest University and is a Certified Public Accountant in addition to holding the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) designation. Actively involved in his community, Dan serves on the Professional Advisory Committee of the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina and is Chairman of the Blue Ridge Community Health Services Foundation, Inc.

Kyle Boyd has over three decades of experience in the financial services industry and began his career as Vice President and Regional Manager of Trust Services at Wachovia Bank. He then served as Senior Vice President and Chief Trust Officer for Merrill Lynch Trust Company before making his way to President of Boys, Arnold Trust Company. A graduate of the University of Alabama, Kyle holds a law degree from Samford University's Cumberland School of Law and is a graduate of the American Bankers Association National Trust School. He has served as a member of the Vestry of Trinity Episcopal Church in Asheville, North Carolina, and on the board of directors of the Asheville Catholic School, Cradle of Forestry and National Independent Trust Company.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Dan, Kyle, and the entire Altavista team to Beacon Pointe," Shannon Eusey, CEO of Beacon Pointe Advisors, comments. "They have built strong roots within their local community and have an outstanding rapport with their clients. I am confident they will only continue to excel with the support of Beacon Pointe behind their incredibly talented team."

Advisor Growth Strategies ("AGS") served as the advisor to Altavista Wealth Management throughout their RIA partnership selection process. "The AGS team is thrilled to see great people with similar values come together to help serve more clients in the growing North Carolina market," comments Brandon Kawal, Principal. "We are excited to see this partnership blossom."

The Altavista transaction closed on February 1st. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is the largest female-led registered investment adviser in the nation headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with office locations and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. Our advisors' extensive expertise and strong commitment to our clients can be seen through numerous awards, including being recognized by Bloomberg, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, CNBC, Barron's and more. For more information on Beacon Pointe's wealth advisory services, please visit: www.beaconpointe.com.

