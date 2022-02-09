Wellness Innovators Behind Alastin Skincare Emphasize Cortisol Management as Critical Path for Strength, Recovery, Virility and Performance Enhancement with Rebalance Health, Inc. Rebalance Health Addresses the Biological Impact of Stress, Balancing Cortisol Levels to Maximize Natural Production of Testosterone & Human Growth Hormone in Men & Women

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Hai and Scott Glenn, the entrepreneurial tandem that successfully developed and built Alastin into one of the skincare industry's most innovative and successful brands, are embarking on a new venture focused on cortisol, through a new company Rebalance Health, Inc. Central to the venture is Rebalance™, a "SuperceuticalTM" system designed to optimize cortisol levels and maximize the body's natural production of key wellness hormones critical to performance, including testosterone and human growth hormone (hGH) among others.

Rebalance Health, Inc. comprises a strategically curated team of experts in conventional and naturopathic medicine that have developed a simple, yet highly sophisticated, system based on organic ingredients. The Rebalance System™ collectively addresses the negative impact of stress and hormonal imbalances on the body's natural ability to produce critical strength, vitality and virility hormones, and optimizes human performance at every stage of the aging process.

"Optimizing cortisol levels is essential to the foundational body systems that make us feel unstoppable when they're working correctly, and lousy when they're not," said Hai, president & CEO, Rebalance Health, Inc. "The Rebalance System supports balanced cortisol levels throughout the day and revitalized sleep at night to dramatically enhance performance, recovery, mental focus and libido in both men and women."

At the core of Rebalance is its proprietary Directline™, a lozenge-based delivery methodology that increases the bioavailability of Rebalance Superceuticals significantly over and above that of traditional supplements.

Industry projections see the testosterone and hGH-oriented supplement industries reaching a combined $4.8 billion in overall revenue by 2025. Hai and Glenn are banking on the reality that cortisol and hormonal imbalances have been largely ignored and under-served by the health and wellness industry to date, despite being central and core to diminished production of testosterone and hGH once we hit our 30s and continue to age.

"The brands and products focused on testosterone or hGH supplementation are merely addressing specific symptoms like strength gains or libido enhancement, when in reality, optimizing cortisol levels goes beyond the symptoms and addresses the actual source of our diminishing production of these critical hormones as we age," said Glenn, chairman, Rebalance Health, Inc. "The other issue is that women are being largely ignored, when in reality, maximized production of testosterone and hGH and their impact on strength, recovery and vitality are absolutely essential to overall health and performance for females, just as they are for men."

Rebalance Health's products are available for pre-order and officially launching in March. Consumers looking for more information on the product and how to pre-order can visit www.rebalancehealth.com .

As is critical to any successful venture, the Rebalance Health team, comprises a variety of category experts in specific areas of traditional and natural medicine:

Dr. Darren Clair , Chief Medical Officer/Co-Founder - Dr. Clair has been practicing medicine for over 40 years and was a co-investigator on an FDA-approved investigation of human growth hormone as an anti-aging agent. In addition, Dr. Clair co-authored a paper on growth hormone replacement in the prestigious Journal of Medicine. Dr. Clair is a graduate of Princeton University and Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons and completed his postgraduate work at UCLA Hospital. In 2003, Dr. Clair opened Vibrance Health, a center dedicated to optimizing health and vitality at every age. In 2017, Dr. Clair became one of only 300 doctors to have earned the title of Certified Lifestyle Physician with the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine.

Dr. Amber Krogsrud , V.P. Product Development - Dr. Krogsrud is a Naturopathic Doctor with a focus in women's hormone health and peptide therapy at EverwellMD in Newport Beach, CA. She was awarded her bachelor's degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from North Dakota State University in Fargo , ND. She obtained her four-year medical degree in 2018 at the prestigious Bastyr University in San Diego , and practiced on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, CA upon graduation. She is a serial entrepreneur that has been involved in multiple start-ups including a CBD company, a thriving telemedicine platform and now product development with Rebalance Health. Her niche is in peptide therapy and bioidentical hormone therapy, as she loves to help high achieving men and women create their best life by optimizing their hormone health, creating their best daily routine and maximizing their health span.

Alison Gracom, PA V.P. of Clinical Research - Gracom received a degree from the New York Institute of Technology , graduating with honors and as the president of her class. She has been a keynote speaker on the topic of cortisol for Corcept Therapeutics, a leader in the field in the discovery of drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol. Gracom has been practicing for more than 15 years with a background in endocrinology as well as functional medicine. She is a continuing education contributor and member of the American Society of Endocrine Physician Assistants. Gracom has participated as a site coordinator for a clinical research study with pramlintide by Amylin Pharmaceuticals, while being a clinical provider in several research studies sponsored by the National Institute of Health. Gracom's keen intellect and ongoing education in cutting-edge and integrative therapies places her among the elite of practitioners.

In addition to Hai and Glenn acting as the co-founders and core leadership team, Rebalance Health is backed by a Board of Directors that represent some of the most respected experts and entrepreneurs from the health, wellness, and fitness industries:

Mark McKenna , Board Member - McKenna serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Prometheus Biosciences. Since joining in 2019, he has executed multiple value-generating business development deals and raised more than $350M+ in capital including an initial public offering in 2021. Prior to joining Prometheus Biosciences, McKenna was a corporate officer of Bausch Health Companies, serving as president of the wholly owned subsidiary, Salix Pharmaceuticals. Responsible for successfully turning around the gastrointestinal business, McKenna led the team through a series of key strategic acquisitions and new product launches, and delivered strong operating performance, with revenue increasing from $950M to over $2B during his tenure. McKenna holds a B.S. in Marketing from Arizona State University and an MBA from Azusa Pacific University .

Randy Hetrick , Board Member - Hetrick is the creator of the TRX Suspension Trainer®– among the most prolific pieces of exercise equipment in history--and is the founder of TRX, one of the world's leading fitness training brands. Over more than three decades, Hetrick built a record of unique accomplishments including: collegiate athlete; 14-year Navy SEAL Officer; bootstrap entrepreneur; inventor with more than 30 patents to his name; and growth company CEO earnings multiple placements on the rosters of the Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies and Outside Magazine Best Places to Work. He earned a bachelor's from the University of Southern California ; a master's from the Naval Postgraduate School , Monterey ; and an MBA from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business. He is also Founder & CEO of OutFit Training, a new outdoor mobile fitness franchise with cutting edge technology that is being called "The Uber of Fitness."

Patrick Hopf , Board Member - Hopf has been investing in early-stage consumer, retail and business service companies for more than 30 years as a venture capitalist and entrepreneur. He was the CEO and Founder of St. Paul Venture Capital, a venture fund with over $3B of invested capital, following leadership roles at T. Rowe Price , Family Entertainment Centers and Capital Research. As a venture capitalist, he led investments and participated on the Board of Directors of Select Comfort (the "Sleep Number Bed" company), Sylvan Learning, OnLineLearning.net, Petstuff, BizMart, PLAX, Pacific Sunwear, National Electronics Warranty Corporation and Tokos Medical.

Dr. James Breitmeyer , Board Member – Since September 2015 , Breitmeyer has served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Breitmeyer is a veteran biotech executive with experience successfully starting and growing biotechnology organizations. Dr. Breitmeyer was the founder, president and chief executive officer of the Harvard Clinical Research Institute, and chief medical officer and head of research & development for North America at Serono Laboratories Inc., an international biopharmaceutical company. Dr. Breitmeyer earned his B.A. in Chemistry from the University of California, Santa Cruz and his M.D. and Ph.D. from Washington University School of Medicine and is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Oncology.

"With Alastin, we were able to assess (an unmet need in) the market post-surgery recovery time while enhancing the quality of the results of and anti-aging in a superior manner, and our research and instincts proved correct. Alastin created a whole new category in beauty," said Hai. "We are doing the exact same thing now with Rebalance in addressing a weakness in the wellness and optimum health market with superior products that tackle the universal age-oriented issues we all face."

For more information on Rebalance Health's products, please visit www.RebalanceHealth.com or check out their Instagram and Facebook channels.

ABOUT REBALANCE HEALTH

Rebalance Health, Inc. is an optimal health and performance company reinventing how and why we take supplements, aka nutraceuticals. Rebalance Superceuticals™ are their evolutionary proprietary biotechnology, providing greater delivery of natural ingredients that optimize performance by balancing cortisol levels in the body, creating a positive cascading effect on hormones. Rebalance Health aids in optimizing health and performance by rebalancing cortisol – sometimes called the "stress hormone" – testosterone and human growth hormone levels in the body, helping to improve everything from strength to body fat composition to focus, sleep and libido. Led by an esteemed team of medical experts and knowledgeable board members in health & wellness categories and utilizing its proprietary and innovative biotechnological Subperceptual, Rebalance Health is well equipped to empower people to reach their full and complete potential as a human being.

