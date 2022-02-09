Pocket Network Sponsors the Legendary Ethereum Hackathon ETHDenver

With 1,000,000 requests per day on Pocket Network's decentralized node infrastructure network for dozens of blockchains available to developers at ETHDenver

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket Network, an RPC infrastructure middleware protocol which provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of 27k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Fuse, and Harmony, is providing a bountiful free tier offer of 1M requests per day for developers with decentralized infrastructure throughout the legendary ETHDenver BUIDL week which attracts 10,000+ in person and 30,000+ virtual attendees and developers every year and is being held this year from February 11th - February 20th, and beyond.

"The future of Web3 and crypto is a multi-chain world with hundreds of different blockchain networks, both L1s and L2s. Pocket Network's goal is to support 100 blockchains by the end of this year, with many more to come after that. Regardless of what platform builders are building on, they have a right to cost-effective, decentralized RPC infrastructure that scales with them," said Michael O'Rourke, CEO & Co-Founder at Pocket Network.

Hackathons have created great projects using Pocket Network; ETHOnline hackathons have produced innovative platforms like Blockhook, Li Finance Bridge Aggregator Analytics, and Blockhead among several others which require the underlying network capacity of Pocket Network to successfully operate their DApp.

During these hackathons, teams can enjoy decentralized node infrastructure that automatically scales with their project, and thanks to the generous free tier, is a no-risk option for builders. Builders can focus on innovating and building their dreams into reality and let Pocket Network's network of 27,000+ nodes support them at any scale and on a plethora of blockchains.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications, is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain enabled applications into the "pocket" of every mainstream consumer. For more information visit pokt.network .

