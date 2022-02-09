LIVE SOLAR AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY INSTALLATION

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) joined City leadership and one of Solarize Philly's new partners, PosiGen Solar, to provide a live, hands-on demonstration of the new lease offerings in PEA's Solarize Philly Program . On display today were weatherization measures that allow the homeowner to reduce energy use and a rooftop solar installation that allows the homeowner to generate their own clean, affordable energy. This option is now available to Solarize Philly customers at no upfront cost.

PosiGen Solar joins Solarize Philly Movement. Photo Credit: Centennial Parkside Community Development Corporation (PRNewswire)

"Solarize Philly makes it possible for all homeowners and businesses to go solar while saving money, creating jobs and improving public health and the environment," said City Council President Darrell Clarke. "The new residential Solarize Philly offerings are a great tool to get more homeowners involved in the clean energy transition no matter their income level."

"We're delighted that the 3rd District is host to this hands-on demonstration of efficient and clean energy," said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, 3rd District. "PosiGen is providing services through Solarize Philly that will help Philadelphians improve the comfort of homes and keep energy costs affordable long-term."

"It's exciting to see in person all of the local workforce development opportunities that are built into the Solarize Philly program,'' said At-Large Councilmember Derek Green. "Weatherization and solar installation are well-paying, local jobs that benefit the economy and the environment."

"The Philadelphia Energy Authority is excited to bring new solar developers to Philadelphia to expand solar access and continue to grow Philadelphia's clean energy economy," said Emily Schapira, PEA's CEO. "This builds on the nearly $200M of investment and 2,000 jobs created in clean energy over the last 5 years."

Now in its fifth year, the PEA's Solarize Philly Program has expanded to include a lease option with no upfront cost and no credit requirements to expand solar access to all Philadelphians regardless of income. PosiGen Solar, a Louisiana-based solar company, opened their Pennsylvania headquarters in Philadelphia to help provide these expanded services to Solarize Philly. PosiGen joins Solar States and Superior Solar as a prequalified Solarize Philly installer.

"PosiGen is a fabulous addition to the Solarize Philly program because it makes solar available to everyone," said Philadelphia homeowner Aminata Sandra Calhoun. "Solar is not just for the wealthy but for people of all walks of life. I decided to go solar because I wanted to create a healthier environment and provide a better life for the next generation by passing down a home with no electricity bill. It's an added plus that I get paid for any extra power I don't use. With PosiGen I'm locked into a very low rate that won't increase and I'll also save thousands on my energy bills in the coming years."

"When a city such as Philadelphia steps up to help fight climate change, it really makes a statement, said Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "That statement is now magnified with the inclusion of PosiGen's No Credit Needed Solar for All Program. We are so excited to work side by side with the Philadelphia Energy Authority and City Council to reduce carbon and democratize solar and energy efficiency by bringing it to low-income families and communities of color. On top of that, PosiGen plans to bring over 80 permanent, full time, well-paying jobs to Philadelphia."

As of 2021, over 750 households from across the City have already gone solar through Solarize Philly, making it the largest Solarize program in the nation. It is estimated that, for every 100 installs, the program creates 15 jobs.

Solarize Philly successfully installed rooftop solar on 50 low- and moderate-income homes with the Solar Savings Grant Program , and helped fund Bright Solar Futures , Pennsylvania's first high school vocational solar program, the first of its kind in the country.

About PosiGen Solar

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education provider for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 19,000 residential customers, over 460 direct employees and supports more than 150 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering their utility bills. To learn more about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com .

Contact:

Amy Barrios

PosiGen Solar

504-621-5646

amy@mmsnola.com

PosiGen logo (PRNewsFoto/PosiGen Solar) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PosiGen Solar Energy and Energy Efficiency