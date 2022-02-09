Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Promotion of Four Officers

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is pleased to announce key promotions and additions to its leadership team.

Deirdre M. Johnson, an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience managing large commercial real estate portfolios, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Asset Management. Ms. Johnson, who has been with the company since 2007, is responsible for the strategy and performance of Federal Realty's Virginia and Chicago portfolios, comprising 4.5 million square feet of real estate.

Michael Linson, an experienced professional with more than two decades in the industry who joined Federal Realty in 2015, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Finance. Mr. Linson provides overall financial oversight for Federal Realty's portfolio and is directly responsible for all financial aspects of its East Coast portfolio, which is composed of roughly 80 shopping centers comprising 18 million square feet of real estate.

Leah Andress Brady, who has been with the company since 2016, has been promoted to Vice President, Investor Relations. In her role, Ms. Brady is responsible managing communication between Federal Realty and its investors, and providing critical business strategy insights to executive leadership.

Laura Houser, who has dedicated two decades to the company, has been promoted to Vice President, Human Resources. In this capacity, Ms. Houser oversees all aspects of human resources including compensation, employee benefit programs, talent acquisition, employee development, performance management and compliance.

"I'm proud to recognize this group of talented professionals that embody the type of accountability and forward-thinking mindset we look to cultivate among our senior ranks" said Don Wood, Chief Executive Officer for Federal Realty. "At Federal, our eyes are always on the future. Our deep bench of talented senior executives is committed to maintaining Federal's position as a best-in-class owner and operator of high-quality retail-based properties with a focus on continued long-term growth."

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 106 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

