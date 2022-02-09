CARS.COM RETURNS AS SPONSOR OF THE 2022 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Chicago, Cars.com returns as the official map sponsor to help show-goers find their perfect match when car shopping. Cars.com will also have a branding presence with banners throughout the show and highlight an online sweepstakes surrounding its Best of Vehicles for 2022.

2022 Chicago Auto Show: Feb. 12-21 (PRNewswire)

Additionally, Cars.com's CEO Alex Vetter is set to open the Chicago Auto Show's Media Preview with a keynote address during the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 10.

"We're thrilled to welcome Alex Vetter to the stage to officially kick off the 2022 Chicago Auto Show Media Preview," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Bill Haggerty. "This is a great example of a sponsor partnership extended from onsite branding to thought-leadership opportunities."

People who visit the show can experience and learn about a variety of Cars.com's Best of Vehicle finalists. Now in their 13th year, the awards announce Cars.com experts' top vehicle picks in six different categories: luxury, value, electric, family, pickup and best overall vehicle. To view the full nominee list, visit: https://www.cars.com/awards/. Winners for each category will be announced the week of Feb. 21.

"The Chicago Auto Show is a great opportunity for car shoppers — or those thinking about buying a car — to explore a variety of vehicles in person in just a few hours," said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief, Cars.com. "Consumers spend a lot of time researching their next car purchase on sites like Cars.com, but most still want the opportunity to experience vehicles up close. With a variety of new vehicles and six indoor test tracks, the auto show is the perfect opportunity for consumers to narrow their choices and then work with their local dealership to purchase or preorder their next vehicle."

Moreover, Cars.com is hosting a sweepstakes where consumers can enter to win one of their award-winning vehicles just by voting for their favorite and sharing on social media. Click here for the sweepstakes entry page.

Tickets to the 2022 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2022 show runs Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place and is open to the public 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except for the final day (Presidents Day) when the show closes at 8 p.m. Adult ticket prices are $15; seniors ages 62 and older are $10; children ages 4-12 are $10; kids 3 and younger are free. The Chicago Auto Show will operate in full accordance with health and safety protocols required by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Check the website for the latest updates.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2022 public show is Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

ABOUT CARS.COM INC.

CARS is a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of industry-specific digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

In addition to Cars.com, CARS brands include Dealer Inspire, a technology provider building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations and connected digital experiences; FUEL, which gives dealers and OEMs the opportunity to harness the untapped power of digital video by leveraging Cars.com's pure audience of in-market car shoppers, DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform, and automotive fintech platform CreditIQ.

The full suite of CARS properties includes Cars.com™, Dealer Inspire®, FUEL™, DealerRater®, CreditIQ™, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

