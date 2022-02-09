Aviatrix Enhances Secure Cloud Networking with Network Behavior Analytics

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of secure cloud networking, has announced new security features for ThreatIQ with ThreatGuardtm. With its new capabilities, Aviatrix ThreatIQ™ now provides continuous Network Behavior Analytics, built into the cloud network fabric. Fingerprinting workload and traffic characteristics to form a baseline, the analytics are customized for every environment, improve over time, and are complementary to signature-based threat defenses.

ThreatIQ with ThreatGuardtm embeds security across the Aviatrix multi-cloud data plane and enables every network node to provide security inspection and enforcement. Distributed threat visibility and control built natively into the network data plane identifies traffic to malicious destinations and safely enables policy-based automated remediation.

"The priority for PACCAR's cloud infrastructure team is to quickly respond to the dynamic needs of our business and our customers, supporting an evolving supply chain landscape while also delivering new global connected services to customers," said Dallas Thornton, Director, Digital Services at PACCAR. "Aviatrix is a critical part of our architecture that enables us to deliver new business capabilities while layering in enhanced security natively into our multi-cloud networking infrastructure."

Securing the Cloud at the Network Layer – It's time to take a cloud-centric approach to security.

"Security challenges continue to evolve in the cloud, with increasingly porous exposure, and no single perimeter," said Bryan Ashley, Vice President of Product Marketing at Aviatrix. "Our customers are looking for multi-cloud native capabilities like Network Behavior Analytics to help secure their business-critical infrastructure and enhance their cloud security posture."

Traditional Solutions Alone Leave Gaps

Signature-based traditional solutions are not cloud-aware, featuring only a single point of inspection, and function with a legacy operational model.

This leaves the enterprise vulnerable to unacceptable business risks, including data loss, exfiltration, and resource hijacking, resulting in potentially devastating financial impact, not to mention loss of customer trust and significantly reduced agility.

"Enterprises and government organizations alike are aware of how public cloud introduces entirely new risk vectors, however they continue to struggle with developing and operating an architecture to properly address this exposure," said Yves Vazquez, Sr. Manager at Accenture Federal Services. "Aviatrix is focused on supporting our mutual government customers as they seek to enhance secure cloud networking architectures."

Network Behavior Analytics – Business Value

With the Network Behavior Analytics included in ThreatIQ, Aviatrix customers benefit from an enhanced security posture, resulting in reduced security risk. Security is built directly into your cloud network, as opposed to a 'bolt-on' afterthought, while the proactive approach reduces the time to identify unknown threats.

Reducing Infrastructure Cost for Distributed Inspection and Control

According to IBM 2021 Cost of Data Breach Report, "The average total cost of a data breach increased by nearly 10% year over year to $4.24 million), the largest single year cost increase in the last seven years….Costs were 80% lower for organizations with a more mature security posture leveraging AI and automation (for security anomaly detection)."

By reducing the time and cost to identify and contain a breach, the Network Behavior Analytics in ThreatIQ reduce infrastructure costs while complementing existing security investments.

More about ThreatIQ with ThreatGuard

By inspecting traffic in real-time as it crosses the network, ThreatIQ with ThreatGuard provides deeper visibility into activities potentially missed by traditional network security approaches such as NGFW and other legacy solutions. Embedded into the Aviatrix multi-cloud data plane, these capabilities enable every network node to provide traffic inspection and enforcement, while policy-based automated remediation of identified threats eliminates delays with manual administrative action and review.

Aviatrix Secure Cloud Networking

Aviatrix secure cloud networking is software-deployed and operated by enterprise customers. The software directly programs the native cloud constructs to maintain the simplicity and automation unique to each cloud provider. Aviatrix adds advanced networking, security, automation, and day-two operational visibility for enterprises using one or more public clouds. With today's cloud transformation, enterprises are designing their cloud networks based on the Multi-Cloud Network Architecture (MCNA), the reference architecture for enterprises to design, deploy and operate a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud.

Pricing and Availability

ThreatIQ with ThreatGuard is available immediately from Aviatrix, authorized partners and public cloud marketplaces. More information on ThreatIQ with ThreatGuard is available here.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix, the pioneer of secure cloud networking, delivers advanced cloud networking, network security and operational visibility required by enterprises with cloud-native simplicity and automation. More than 550 customers worldwide leverage Aviatrix and its proven multi-cloud network reference architecture to design, deploy and operate a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification (ACE), Aviatrix is empowering IT to lead and accelerate the transformation to the cloud. Learn more at Aviatrix.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Haro

VP of Customer Relations

mharo@aviatrix.com

408-438-8628

View original content:

SOURCE Aviatrix