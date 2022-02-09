Akastor ASA: Reminder - Invitation to presentation of 4Q 2021 results at 15:00 CET

Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday 9 February 2022. at 15:00 CET

Presenters:

Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFO

HMH - M.A. «Pete» Miller, Jr., Chairman & CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO

Link to webcast:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220209_3/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event. The presentation material is available at www.akastor.com.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

