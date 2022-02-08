System One Announces Promotion of Greg Lignelli to President and COO Company Names Current President and CEO, Troy Gregory, as Chairman and CEO

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- System One, a leading provider of integrated services and human capital management solutions, today announced the promotion of Greg Lignelli, currently the Chief Operating Officer (COO), to President and COO. Troy Gregory will continue in his role as CEO and now Chairman of the company.

"Greg's guidance, direction, and leadership have been instrumental in maintaining our strong reputation as a world-class organization providing specialized, innovative solutions to our clients," said Troy. "This change is essential to our growth and continued positioning within our long-term strategic plans."

"I am honored and excited to continue building upon our tremendous team both organically and through M&A," said Greg. "Our team is focused on continuing to grow, evolve, and enhance value to our employees, consultants, and clients. With our rapid organic growth and the new additions to the company, we will focus on reinforcing our culture and engaging team collaboration. It's going to be a fun year."

"I am very excited about the opportunities before us. I truly believe we are in a place and time like no other. We have an amazing team, a special business with broad diversification, and endless growth potential. I am honored to be a part of this team. We are truly a family," said Troy.

About System One

System One specializes in delivering integrated services and human capital management solutions within 5 strategic pillars: engineering, life sciences, legal, creative & technology, and government. For more than 40 years, it built its reputation on exceptional talent, flexible delivery, and full accountability. System One is based in Pittsburgh, PA. www.systemone.com

