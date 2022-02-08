SILVERCORP REPORTS ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $13.4 MILLION, $0.08 PER SHARE FOR Q3 FISCAL 2022, AND ISSUES FISCAL 2023 PRODUCTION, CASH COST, AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("Q3 Fiscal 2022). All amounts are expressed in US Dollars, and figures may not add due to rounding.
Q3 FISCAL 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
- Mined 292,072 tonnes of ore and milled 304,772 tonnes of ore, up 5% and 17% compared to the prior year quarter.
- Sold approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 17.2 million pounds of lead, and 7.6 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 4%, 38%, and 2% in silver, gold and lead sold, and a decrease of 15% in zinc sold, compared to the prior year quarter.
- Revenue of $59.1 million, up 11% compared to $53.3 million in the prior year quarter.
- Net income attributable to equity shareholders of $5.1 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.05 per share in the prior year quarter. The decrease was mainly due to a mark-to market charge of $8.5 million against equity and bond investments in the current quarter.
- Adjusted earnings attributable to equity shareholders of $13.4 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $13.8 million, or $0.08 per share in the prior year quarter. The adjustments were made to remove impacts from non-recurring items, share-based compensation, foreign exchange gain/loss, impairment adjustments and reversals, gain/loss on equity investments and the share of associates' operating results.
- Cash flow from operations of $28.7 million, up 20% or $4.7 million compared to $23.9 million in the prior year quarter.
- Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, of negative $1.33 compared to negative $2.76 in the prior year quarter.
- All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, of $8.82, compared to $6.92 in the prior year quarter.
- Strong balance sheet with $211.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, down $9.5 million or 4% compared to $221.1 million as at September 30, 2021. This does not include the investments in associates and equity investment in other companies, having a total market value of $156.2 million as at December 31, 2021 ($172.8 million as at September 30, 2021).
FISCAL 2023 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE
- To mine and process approximately 1,040,000 - 1,140,000 tonnes of ores, yielding 6,300 to 7,900 ounces of gold, 7.0 million to 7.3 million ounces of silver, 68.4 million to 71.3 million pounds of lead, and 32.0 million to 34.5 million pounds of zinc.
- The guidance represents a production increase of approximately 9% in ores, 100% in gold, 11% in silver, 3% in lead, and 12% to 21% in zinc compared to the Fiscal 2022 guidance.
- The increased production guidance is made possible by over 629,000 metres of exploration and resource upgrade drilling completed at the mines from 2020 to 2021. During 2021 alone, over 409,000 metres of drilling were completed.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
Three months ended December 31,
Nine months ended December 31,
2021
2020
Changes
2021
2020
Changes
Financial
Revenue (in thousands of $)
$
59,079
$
53,296
11%
$
176,333
$
156,373
13%
Mine operating earnings (in thousands of $)
21,476
24,801
-13%
70,592
70,758
0%
Net income attributable to equity shareholders
5,063
8,392
-40%
26,668
39,355
-32%
Earnings per share - basic ($/share)
0.03
0.05
-40%
0.15
0.23
-35%
Adjusted earnings attributable to equity shareholders
13,360
13,846
-4%
42,740
38,838
10%
Adjusted earning per share - basic ($/share)
0.08
0.08
0%
0.24
0.22
9%
Net cash generated from operating activities (in thousands of $)
28,666
23,938
20%
95,972
83,681
15%
Capitalized expenditures (in thousands of $)
18,708
17,242
9%
44,031
38,560
14%
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments (in thousands of $)
211,614
204,121
4%
211,614
204,121
4%
Working capital (in thousands of $)
181,266
168,748
7%
181,266
168,748
7%
Metals sold
Silver (in thousands of ounces)
1,721
1,647
4%
5,092
5,259
-3%
Gold (in thousands of ounces)
1.1
0.8
38%
2.9
4.1
-29%
Lead (in thousands of pounds)
17,155
16,806
2%
51,284
56,242
-9%
Zinc (in thousands of pounds)
7,588
8,965
-15%
22,469
23,334
-4%
Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges
Silver ($/ounce)
18.44
18.65
-1%
19.35
17.10
13%
Gold ($/ounce)
1,367
1,528
-10%
1,448
1,394
4%
Lead ($/pound)
0.92
0.76
21%
0.89
0.74
20%
Zinc ($/pound)
1.10
0.88
25%
1.05
0.74
42%
Net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company in Q3 Fiscal 2022 was $5.1 million or $0.03 per share, compared to $8.4 million or $0.05 per share in the three months ended December 31, 2020 ("Q3 Fiscal 2021").
Adjusted earnings attributable to equity shareholders of the Company in Q3 Fiscal 2022 was $13.4 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $13.8 million, or $0.08 per share Q3 Fiscal 2021. The adjustments were made to remove the impacts from non-cash and unusual items, including elimination of share-based compensation, foreign exchange loss, share of loss in associates, gain or loss on equity investments, impairment adjustments and reversals, and one-time items.
Revenue in Q3 Fiscal 2022 was $59.1 million, up 11% or $5.8 million compared to $53.3 million in Q3 Fiscal 2021. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $4.7 million arising from the increase in the net realized lead and zinc selling prices, as well as $2.1 million arising from the increase in the quantities of silver, lead and gold sold; offset by a decrease of $1.6 million arising from the decrease in the quantities of zinc sold. Revenues from silver, gold, and base metals were $31.7 million, $1.5 million, and $25.8 million, respectively, compared to $30.7 million, $1.2 million, and $21.4 million in Q3 Fiscal 2021. Revenue from the Ying Mining District was $48.2 million, up 13%, compared to $42.5 million in Q3 Fiscal 2021. Revenue from the GC Mine was $10.9 million, up 1%, compared to $10.8 million in Q3 Fiscal 2021.
Income from mine operations in Q3 Fiscal 2022 was $21.5 million, down 13% compared to $24.8 million in Q3 Fiscal 2021. Income from mine operations at the Ying Mining District was $17.6 million, down 19% compared to $21.7 million in Q3 Fiscal 2021. Income from mine operations at the GC Mine was $4.0 million, up 21% compared to $3.3 million in Q3 Fiscal 2021.
Cash flow provided by operating activities in Q3 Fiscal 2022 was $28.7 million, up 20% or $4.7 million, compared to $23.9 million in Q3 Fiscal 2021.
The Company ended the quarter with $211.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, down $9.5 million or 4% compared to $221.1 million as at September 30, 2021, but up $12.5 million or 6%, compared to $199.1 million as at March 31, 2021.
Working capital as at December 31, 2021 was $181.3 million, down 1% or $2.7 million, compared to $184.0 million as at March 31, 2021.
CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONAL RESULTS
Three months ended December 31,
Nine months ended December 31,
2021
2020
Changes
2021
2020
Changes
Ore Production (tonne)
Ore mined
292,072
279,445
5%
815,775
801,853
2%
Ore milled
304,772
260,648
17%
819,665
786,907
4%
Metal Production
Silver (in thousands of ounces)
1,834
1,677
9%
5,003
5,136
-3%
Gold (in thousands of ounces)
1.1
0.9
22%
2.9
3.2
-9%
Lead (in thousands of pounds)
18,978
17,111
11%
52,469
56,274
-7%
Zinc (in thousands of pounds)
8,030
8,673
-7%
22,711
23,339
-3%
Cash Costs
Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits($)
(1.33)
(2.76)
52%
(1.47)
(2.08)
29%
All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($)
8.82
6.92
27%
7.88
6.48
22%
Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
85.73
73.04
17%
83.09
70.02
19%
All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
137.04
129.09
6%
134.91
122.02
11%
In Q3 Fiscal 2022, the Company mined 292,072 tonnes of ore, up 5% or 12,627 tonnes, compared to 279,445 tonnes in the three months ended December 31, 2020 ("Q3 Fiscal 2021"). Ore milled in Q3 Fiscal 2022 was 304,772 tonnes, up 17% or 44,124 tonnes, compared to 260,648 tonnes in Q3 Fiscal 2021.
In Q3 Fiscal 2022, the consolidated cash production costs per tonne of ore processed was $85.73, up 17% compared to $73.04 in Q3 Fiscal 2021. The consolidated all-in sustaining production cost per tonne of ore processed was $137.04, up 6% compared to $129.09 in Q3 Fiscal 2021, but within the Company's current annual cost guidance.
INDIVIDUAL MINE OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Ying Mining District
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Nine months ended December 31,
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
2021
2020
Ore Production (tonne)
Ore mined
200,946
206,933
142,907
112,561
182,268
550,786
537,464
Ore milled
214,982
182,173
155,407
131,725
162,905
552,562
519,677
Head grades
Silver (gram/tonne)
258
283
279
280
297
272
293
Lead (%)
3.7
4.0
4.2
3.9
4.3
3.9
4.4
Zinc (%)
0.8
0.7
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.8
Recovery rates
Silver (%)
95.1
95.4
94.7
93.7
93.9
95.1
94.4
Lead (%)
95.2
95.5
95.7
95.1
96.4
95.5
96.2
Zinc (%)
64.0
56.0
59.7
65.0
63.3
60.3
61.7
Cash Costs
Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits($)
1.19
0.71
0.80
1.20
(1.12)
0.90
(0.71)
All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($)
8.36
6.88
6.54
10.00
5.24
7.27
5.31
Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
99.24
96.59
92.79
98.13
83.09
96.63
79.77
All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
143.72
141.26
138.55
155.14
133.07
141.53
127.40
Metal Production
Silver (in thousands of ounces)
1,647
1,517
1,283
1,083
1,464
4,447
4,532
Gold (in thousands of ounces)
1.1
0.8
1.0
0.3
0.9
2.9
3.2
Lead (in thousands of pounds)
16,392
14,671
13,278
10,504
14,361
44,341
47,382
Zinc (in thousands of pounds)
2,347
1,584
1,519
1,496
1,857
5,450
5,420
GC Mine
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2021
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Nine months ended December 31,
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
2021
2020
Ore Production (tonne)
Ore mined
91,126
85,535
88,328
50,511
97,177
264,989
264,389
Ore milled
89,790
89,643
87,670
48,949
97,743
267,103
267,230
Head grades
Silver (gram/tonne)
78
73
80
87
82
77
85
Lead (%)
1.5
1.7
1.5
1.7
1.4
1.5
1.7
Zinc (%)
3.2
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.5
3.3
3.4
Recovery rates
Silver (%)
83.5
84.4
84.1
81.9
82.6
84.0
82.6
Lead (%)
89.0
89.5
89.3
89.7
89.6
89.3
89.5
Zinc (%)
89.8
89.6
89.3
88.2
89.7
89.6
88.2
Cash Costs
Cash cost per ounce of Silver, net of by-product credits($)
(25.84)
(22.51)
(17.96)
(12.80)
(14.43)
(21.84)
(11.21)
All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($)
(9.81)
(11.61)
(7.98)
0.52
(1.05)
(9.73)
(0.10)
Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
56.10
55.81
52.90
58.56
54.07
54.92
50.11
All-in sustaining cost per tonne of ore processed ($)
81.50
73.76
71.67
87.69
78.63
75.65
71.58
Metal Production
Silver (in thousands of ounces)
187
179
190
112
212
556
604
Lead (in thousands of pounds)
2,586
2,942
2,600
1,652
2,750
8,128
8,892
Zinc (in thousands of pounds)
5,683
5,899
5,679
3,176
6,816
17,261
17,919
FISCAL 2023 PRODUCTION, CASH COST AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE
In Fiscal 2023, the Company expects to mine and process approximately 1,040,000 - 1,140,000 tonnes of ore, yielding 6,300 to 7,900 ounces of gold, 7.0 million to 7.3 million ounces of silver, 68.4 million to 71.3 million pounds of lead, and 32.0 million to 34.5 million pounds of zinc. Fiscal 2023 production guidance represents an anticipated increase of approximately 9% in ore, 100% in gold, 11% in silver, 3% in lead, and 12% to 21% in zinc production compared to the Fiscal 2022 guidance.
Ore processed
Head grades
Metal production
Production costs
Gold
Silver
Lead
Zinc
Gold
Silver
Lead
Zinc
Cash cost
AISC*
(tonnes)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(%)
(%)
(koz)
(Moz)
(Mlbs)
(Mlbs)
($/t)
($/t)
Fiscal 2023 Guidance
Gold ore
30,000 - 43,000
3.9
60
0.5
-
3.4 - 4.9
0.1 - 0.1
0.3 - 0.5
-
-
-
Silver ore
710,000 - 731,000
0.1
287
3.9
0.9
2.9 - 3.0
6.2 - 6.4
58.6 - 60.4
8.2 - 8.5
-
-
Ying Mining District
740,000 - 774,000
0.3
276
3.8
0.9
6.3 - 7.9
6.3 - 6.5
58.9 - 60.9
8.2 - 8.5
92.3 - 93.7
143.5 - 145.7
GC Mine
300,000 - 330,000
-
93
1.6
3.7
-
0.7 - 0.8
9.5 - 10.4
21.8 - 24.0
54.9 - 57.5
86.1 - 92.0
Consolidated
1,040,000 - 1,140,000
0.2
224
3.2
1.7
6.3 - 7.9
7.0 - 7.3
68.4 - 71.3
32.0 - 34.5
83.3 - 85.9
141.6 - 143.5
Capitalized Development Work and Expenditures
Expensed
Ramp Development
Exploration and
Capitalized Drilling
Equipment,
Total
Mining
Underground
(Metres)
($ Million)
(Metres)
($ Million)
(Metres)
($ Million)
($ Million)
($ Million)
(Metres)
(Metres)
Fiscal 2023 Capitalized Work Plan and Capita Expenditure Estimates
Ying Mining District
4,600
3.2
61,300
26.3
110,700
6.8
44.6
80.9
29,000
135,300
GC Mine
-
-
13,200
4.2
14,800
0.4
1.9
6.5
7,600
46,600
Corporate and others
-
-
-
-
10,500
0.7
0.5
1.2
-
-
Consolidated
4,600
3.2
74,500
30.5
136,000
7.9
47.0
88.6
36,600
181,900
In Fiscal 2023, the Company plans to: i) complete 4,600 metres of 4x4.2 metre tunnels as major access and transportation ramps at estimated capitalized expenditures of $3.2 million, representing a 30% decrease in meterage and a 43% decrease in total cost compared to Fiscal 2022 guidance; ii) complete 74,500 metres of exploration and mining development tunnels (2.2x2.6 metres) at estimated capitalized expenditures of $30.5 million, representing a 19% increase in meterage and a 40% increase in cost mainly due to increased tunnel dimension to allow small scale mechanized equipment access, compared to Fiscal 2022 guidance; iii) complete and capitalize 136,000 metres of drilling at an estimated cost of $7.9 million, representing a 172% increase in meterage to prepare for future production and a 126% increase in total cost compared to Fiscal 2022 guidance; and iv) spend $47.0 million on equipment, mill and TSF (tailing storage facility), including $39.9 million towards the construction of a new 3,000 tonne per day flotation mill and 20 million cubic metre TSF at the Ying Mining District.
Excluding the capital expenditures to be incurred on the new mill and tailings storage facility, the total capital expenditures are budgeted at $48.7 million, up 27% compared to Fiscal 2022 guidance, mainly as a result of increased tunneling and drilling work, and a substantial increase in the price of explosives.
(a) Ying Mining District
In Fiscal 2023, the Company plans to mine and process 740,000 – 774,000 tonnes of ore at the Ying Mining District, including 30,000 – 43,000 tonnes of gold ore with an expected head grade of 3.9 g/t gold, to produce 6,300 to 7,900 ounces of gold, 6.3 million to 6.5 million ounces of silver, 58.9 million to 60.9 million pounds of lead, and 8.2 million to 8.5 million pounds of zinc. Fiscal 2023 production guidance at the Ying Mining District represents increases of approximately 10% in ore production, 10% in silver production, 3% in lead production, and 5% in zinc production.
Excluding the $39.9 million capital expenditures to be incurred on the new mill and tailings storage facility, the total capital expenditures at the Ying Mining District are budgeted at $41.0 million, up 21% compared to Fiscal 2022 guidance as a result of increased tunneling and drilling work, and a substantial increase in the price of explosives.
In addition to the capitalized tunneling and drilling work, the Company also plans to complete and expense 29,000 metres of mining preparation tunnels and 135,300 metres of underground drilling at the Ying Mining District.
(b) GC Mine
(c) Kuanping Project
Mr. Guoliang Ma, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resources of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and consented to the technical information contained in this news release.
This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A"), Financial Statements and Notes to Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021, which have been posted on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca under the Investor section. This earnings release refers to various alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures, such as adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, cash cost and all-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, cash production cost and all-in sustaining production cost per tonne of ore processed and working capital. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have standardized meanings under IFRS as an indicator of performance and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar description. The detailed description and reconciliation of these alternative performance (non-IFRS) measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found on page 26, section 12 – Alternative Performance (Non-IFRS) Measures in the MD&A for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2021.
About Silvercorp
Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing gold, silver, lead and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China. The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth, and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca.
CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
